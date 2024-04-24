Houstons will forever be the 'jewel in Banbridge’s crown'
Houstons has been at the very heart of Banbridge serving customers for almost three quarters of a century.
But, having signed off on a deal to sell and rebrand five Houstons stores, plans are in place for its departure.
As shoppers prepare to bid farewell to the much-loved retailer, we reflect on the legacy it will leave behind.
EARLY DAYS
The Houstons success story could not have been foreseen 74 years ago, when two men with a vision opened their first shop on Bridge Street.
It all began on St. Patrick’s Day in 1950, when brothers Kennedy and Robert Houston cut the ribbon, declaring Houstons open for business.
They stated at the time that “customers would be assured of the utmost satisfaction at all times”.
QUALITY
Those sentiments have not changed, and quality service has always been a mantra for the firm.
Houstons has evolved to become a multi-faceted business, drawing customers from the length and breadth of the province.
Its expansion led to the opening of 7 stores and the launch of a successful online franchise.
But to this day, Banbridge has remained the focal point of the Houstons operation, and the firm has forged close links with its customer base in the town.
The ‘flagship’ Newry Street store has played home to a magnificent array of household items and giftware, as well as a prominent ladies clothing and shoe department.
Houstons Managing Director John Houston said the business would not be what it is today without those who came before him.
"Whilst the next generation undoubtedly developed the company, it was the hard work of my father and uncle that guided Philip, Peter, Stephen and myself through the challenges and helped make our visions a reality.
"It must also be acknowledged that the support of Robert and Kennedy’s wives, Margaret and Maud was crucial to the companies success.”
STAFF
For any independent retailer to thrive on a bustling high street, a team of diligent staff is the key to success.
What started off as a small store with 12 local workers, has grown into a company employing more than 80 people.
Mr Houston paid a glowing tribute to his staff both past and present.
"A department store is nothing without the staff who work in it, or the customers who visit it,” he said.
"We have had many long-serving staff over the years, but none with more longevity than the late Tom Blackwood who managed our men’s store in Banbridge for over 50 years.
"Not many men in Banbridge of a certain age weren’t sold a suit by Tom sometime in their lives.”
It is an undeniable fact that Houstons played a fundamental role in the Banbridge economy, and its closure will truly mark the end of an era.
ENTERTAINMENT
As well as being a one-stop-shop for customers, the store has also been a great source of entertainment.
Its annual fashion show and discount weekend brought the town to life with live music and a colourful display of art.
John Houston recalled some of his standout memories from his time at the helm.
"There have been many highlights, including big fundraisers for Children in Need, opening stores in places like Enniskillen and Dundalk, amongst others,” he said.
"The business has taken me to places like Italy, Germany and France to source new products. All hard work, but great fun.”
OBSTACLES
But there have also been obstacles along the way, as John explained: "Like most businessowners, there have been challenges in my time with the company.
"The Troubles, the 2008 financial crisis, the Arcadia Group going into administration and the COVID pandemic.
"A rise in online shopping has certainly impacted store trade, and the recent floods in Downpatrick have been devastating.
"As a company however, you learn from these events and become stronger from them.
"We have never stood still, and have always tried to invest in the future.”
MOVING ON
Speaking about his decision to retire later this year, and sell a huge portion of his business to Menarys, John said he believes it is the “right decision”.
"With my children, Lauren and Sam being young adults and pursuing their own career interests outside of retailing, I believe it is time for me to exit.
“Life is a journey and every goodbye paves the way for a new hello.
"I wish Menarys every success in their exciting new venture.
"They are inheriting a fabulous store with dedicated staff, and the most wonderfully loyal customers.”
