Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Houstons has been at the very heart of Banbridge serving customers for almost three quarters of a century.

But, having signed off on a deal to sell and rebrand five Houstons stores, plans are in place for its departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As shoppers prepare to bid farewell to the much-loved retailer, we reflect on the legacy it will leave behind.

The opening of the first Houstons shop in Bridge Street in 1950.

​

EARLY DAYS

​

The Houstons success story could not have been foreseen 74 years ago, when two men with a vision opened their first shop on Bridge Street.

​John Houston (centre) with Philip (left) and Stephen McCammon of Menarys.

It all began on St. Patrick’s Day in 1950, when brothers Kennedy and Robert Houston cut the ribbon, declaring Houstons open for business.

They stated at the time that “customers would be assured of the utmost satisfaction at all times”.

QUALITY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those sentiments have not changed, and quality service has always been a mantra for the firm.

Houstons staff members from 2000, L-R: Shirley McCready, Anne Coulter, Mary Wright and Ruth McBride.

Houstons has evolved to become a multi-faceted business, drawing customers from the length and breadth of the province.

Its expansion led to the opening of 7 stores and the launch of a successful online franchise.

But to this day, Banbridge has remained the focal point of the Houstons operation, and the firm has forged close links with its customer base in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘flagship’ Newry Street store has played home to a magnificent array of household items and giftware, as well as a prominent ladies clothing and shoe department.

The Houstons party weekend went down a treat with shoppers. (2013)

Houstons Managing Director John Houston said the business would not be what it is today without those who came before him.

"Whilst the next generation undoubtedly developed the company, it was the hard work of my father and uncle that guided Philip, Peter, Stephen and myself through the challenges and helped make our visions a reality.

"It must also be acknowledged that the support of Robert and Kennedy’s wives, Margaret and Maud was crucial to the companies success.”

​

STAFF

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any independent retailer to thrive on a bustling high street, a team of diligent staff is the key to success.

What started off as a small store with 12 local workers, has grown into a company employing more than 80 people.

Mr Houston paid a glowing tribute to his staff both past and present.

"A department store is nothing without the staff who work in it, or the customers who visit it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had many long-serving staff over the years, but none with more longevity than the late Tom Blackwood who managed our men’s store in Banbridge for over 50 years.

"Not many men in Banbridge of a certain age weren’t sold a suit by Tom sometime in their lives.”

​It is an undeniable fact that Houstons played a fundamental role in the Banbridge economy, and its closure will truly mark the end of an era.

ENTERTAINMENT

As well as being a one-stop-shop for customers, the store has also been a great source of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its annual fashion show and discount weekend brought the town to life with live music and a colourful display of art.

John Houston recalled some of his standout memories from his time at the helm.

"There have been many highlights, including big fundraisers for Children in Need, opening stores in places like Enniskillen and Dundalk, amongst others,” he said.

"The business has taken me to places like Italy, Germany and France to source new products. All hard work, but great fun.”

​

OBSTACLES

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there have also been obstacles along the way, as John explained: "Like most businessowners, there have been challenges in my time with the company.

"The Troubles, the 2008 financial crisis, the Arcadia Group going into administration and the COVID pandemic.

"A rise in online shopping has certainly impacted store trade, and the recent floods in Downpatrick have been devastating.

"As a company however, you learn from these events and become stronger from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have never stood still, and have always tried to invest in the future.”

​

MOVING ON

​

Speaking about his decision to retire later this year, and sell a huge portion of his business to Menarys, John said he believes it is the “right decision”.

"With my children, Lauren and Sam being young adults and pursuing their own career interests outside of retailing, I believe it is time for me to exit.

“Life is a journey and every goodbye paves the way for a new hello.

"I wish Menarys every success in their exciting new venture.