How Europa Road is set to be the next blockbuster for Belfast

Growing local logistics provider, Europa Road, is moving to a new location with a historic past. Previously, Belfast’s first ever full-time cinema – Europa Road’s dedicated Belfast team is hoping to be the next ‘blockbuster’ for Northern Irish businesses that trade with the rest of the UK and EU.

​​​​Recent Government data shows a positive trajectory with exports from Northern Ireland to the EU increasing by 1.9 per cent throughout 2024.

Supporting this positive progress, Europa Road, part of Britain’s largest independent European road freight provider Europa Worldwide Group, is breathing new life into the historic space and old cinema at St George’s Building, 37-41 High Street to accommodate team growth.

Europa’s new home was originally built as a commercial space with several units and a large hall for public meetings, it then became Belfast’s Apothecaries Hall and the city’s first full-time cinema in 1908.

L-R Adrian Redmile, Jamie Hedgecox & James Hammond

Starting a new chapter for the historic space, the Belfast team has tripled in size since the firm opened in the city in 2018.

Europa chose to open its first Irish branch in Belfast because it is home to many high-growth companies and an advanced infrastructure for engineering and manufacturing. Europa now supports the region’s key industries who export to Europe and the rest of the UK, from construction materials and defence equipment to aerospace components.

James Hammond, Branch Manager, shares his insight: “We have moved to our new office to ensure we can continue to make a strong regional impact and provide market-leading solutions. We pride ourselves on offering exceptional customer service which is how we have been able to develop a strong network of customers across the region.

“Our new central location is perfect for continuing this positive trajectory. The new office has a special history, and we’re proud to continue its story.

“This important step is evidence of our success and our clear goals to continue growth. We’re focused on solidifying our place as the market leader for European logistics in Northern Ireland. This extra space paired with our enhanced leadership structure provides us with the scalability to grow our team further and enhance our services.”

Following Brexit restrictions, Northern Ireland is the only region with free trade access to the UK and EU markets making it highly attractive to manufacturers and logistics providers.

The team’s new location means it can continue to provide European road freight services for businesses across Northern Ireland, facilitating more than 500 freight departures per month between Northern Ireland and continental Europe via Europa’s £30million 1Hub facility in Dartford, Kent.

Europa’s approach to international goods movement for customers based in Northern Ireland is via the UK Landbridge, connecting Ireland to continental Europe via the UK. This enables the Belfast team to facilitate a reliable service using pioneering transport solutions.

Europa Road has also been serving its customers in Northern Ireland with its market-leading Money Back Guarantee since 2023, ensuring full refunds for consignments not delivered on time.

James continues: “We’ve seen major growth across multiple sectors, particularly aerospace, polymers and the fitness industry. Our customers primarily export to Europe, so we’re proud to service a number of key players across these fields.

“Over the past seven years, we’ve seen a marked increase in companies independently managing their European imports and exports, and we’ve adapted to support this shift. Since 2023 alone, our branch revenue has doubled — a clear sign of the growing demand for our services and the positive position of Northern Ireland post-Brexit.”

Adrian Redmile, Branch and Sales Director at Europa Worldwide Group, commented: “Against a dynamic backdrop, the Belfast team have gone from strength to strength. This latest step continues our multi-million-pound company investment to support our local branch network.

“I’m impressed to see the Belfast team continue to unlock new opportunities and deliver better services to customers.This move is a testament to the success of this strong local team, and I look forward to seeing what they achieve in the coming years.”