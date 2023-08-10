Ballymoney has been nominated for Northern Ireland’s coveted High Street of the Year award for 2023 after a record of online entries.

More than 12,000 entries were cast in this year’s competition to determine which independent retailers, stores, coffee shops, bakeries and butchers are deemed ‘best in Northern Ireland’ in the eyes of those who know best – the public.

Joint winner with Coleraine in 2022, Newtownards has made it through to the final for a second year in a row for High Street of the Year, while Ballymoney – which was also shortlisted in 2022 – is also back again vying for the top award. Belfast’s Shankill Road completes the line-up after a surge in voting brought this vibrant city location into the frame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s finalists for Overall Independent Retailer for 2023 are Bradley’s Centra in Maghera, Couples in Coleraine and The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney.

Causeway Coast and Glens businesses are featuring strongly in the High Street Heroes awards shortlist. Pictured with Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts is Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Steven Callaghan. Credit LK Communications

High Street Heroes NI shortlist for 2023:

High Street of the Year (sponsored by Fibrus): Ballymoney, Newtownards, Shankill Road, Belfast. Overall Independent Retailer (sponsored by Camelot): Bradley’s Centra, Maghera, Couples, Coleraine, The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney. Best Convenience Store (sponsored by Bobby’s Foods): Bradley’s Centra, Maghera, Doherty’s Vivo, Derry~Londonderry, Eurospar, Lisnaskea. Best Coffee Shop (sponsored by Berties Bakery): Chat & Chill Café, Lisburn, Maxemoo, Millisle, Sugarcane, Comber.

Best Healthcare Retailer (sponsored by eir evo): Brogan Eye & Ears, Lisburn, Harkin’s Pharmacy, Maghera, Real Health, Coleraine. Best Fashion Retailer (sponsored by Danske Bank): CityMan Menswear, Derry~Londonderry, Couples, Coleraine, The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney. Best Butcher (sponsored by Harbinson Mulholland): David Mawhinney & Sons, Bangor, Greens of Lisburn, The Butchers, Monkstown.

Best Deli/Bakery (sponsored by Aryzta): Bradley’s Centra, Maghera, Brownie on the Hill, Dundonald, The Butcher, Monkstown. Best Homeware Retailer (sponsored by Bank of Ireland): Armour Flooring, Bangor, W&J Walker, Ballymoney, Wardens, Newtownards. Best Forecourt (sponsored by Pivotal): Bradley’s Centra, Maghera, Eurospar Lisnaskea, Spar, Glenarm Road, Larne.