Mini owners from all over Northern Ireland are preparing to converge on Portrush later this month for what is expected to be the BIGGEST meeting of the iconic cars yet for The Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job.

Mr Morelli test drives his new MINI for the Morellis Italian Ice Cream Job on Sunday, August 27. Credit Brian Moore

What started out as the Ulster Mini Club Causeway Coast Branch in 1996 has spawned one of the most popular events in the Portrush summer calendar.

Now called the Causeway Coast Mini Club, the members have excelled themselves with what’s promising to be the biggest event yet. Supported again by JKC MINI of Coleraine and Morellis, it’s looking as if they’ll surpass the incredible turnout of 488 Minis last year!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The addition of the The Simple Truth as a guest act last year proved very popular and, with sponsorship from Nutt Travel, they’re appearing again this year at the West Strand venue. The ‘man on the mic’ will be Brian Moore who has put together a fantastic raffle in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Prizes include a £150 Halfords voucher, a £100 Causeway Coast & Glens voucher, vouchers for meals, shopping, tool kits, hoodies, T-Shirts, a BMW kids’ trike and many more.