What started out as the Ulster Mini Club Causeway Coast Branch in 1996 has spawned one of the most popular events in the Portrush summer calendar.
Now called the Causeway Coast Mini Club, the members have excelled themselves with what’s promising to be the biggest event yet. Supported again by JKC MINI of Coleraine and Morellis, it’s looking as if they’ll surpass the incredible turnout of 488 Minis last year!
The addition of the The Simple Truth as a guest act last year proved very popular and, with sponsorship from Nutt Travel, they’re appearing again this year at the West Strand venue. The ‘man on the mic’ will be Brian Moore who has put together a fantastic raffle in aid of Air Ambulance NI.
Prizes include a £150 Halfords voucher, a £100 Causeway Coast & Glens voucher, vouchers for meals, shopping, tool kits, hoodies, T-Shirts, a BMW kids’ trike and many more.
Numerous companies will be displaying their goods (often at discounted prices), food and refreshments will be on hand and look out for the impressive display of vehicles from co-sponsors JKC MINI. As always, excitement will mount throughout the day for the prizegiving, after which there’ll be the unique Mini Cavalcade with a delicious Morelli’s ice cream for all the participants. Admission to the event on Sunday, August 27, is absolutely free and is open to all ages.