A recently opened hybrid workspace in Newtownabbey is attracting business people from the borough and further afield for events including training courses and exhibitions.

The Mallusk Enterprise Hub development in Mallusk Enterprise Park spans 3,000 square feet of commercial space.

It offers co-working desks, huddle rooms for private meetings and a training, conference and meeting space for up to 40 delegates with top of the range audio visual equipment.

The provision includes a meeting 'OWL' which allows event organisers to turn face to face events into hybrid events to provide a 360 degree view that accommodates delegates tuning in from home, locally and across the world.

Ald Stephen Ross with Christopher Doyle (Investment Officer) and Emma Garrett (Mallusk Enterprise park CEO).

Since its launch the hub has offered those working in the Newtownabbey area and beyond a productive and professional workspace for training courses, enterprise programme workshops, new product exhibitions and showcases.

During a recent visit to the facility, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross, said: "I was delighted to witness first hand the great work Mallusk Enterprise Agency is doing locally for business within our borough.

"It is great to see the businesses that are growing and thriving as part of the enterprise park and the new workspaces will only further strengthen the attractiveness of setting up and doing business in our borough.”

CEO of Mallusk Enterprise Park, Emma Garrett added: "Working patterns and practices have evolved and the team at Mallusk Enterprise Park are delighted to be able to offer high end solutions to meet the workspace and event requirements of solopreneurs, small, medium and large sized businesses, social enterprises, charities and the public sector.

"Working from home can and does work, but it can also bring challenges and distractions. Seeing who is using and enquiring about the space and knowing just how it is being utilised proves that our investment was worthwhile and has added value to our local area.

"We are finding that with Mallusk being located so close to the international airport and both ferry terminals as well as our location offering users free and plentiful parking, just minutes north of Belfast city, we are attracting interest from all over Northern Ireland and further afield."

