Hyde Park Environmental celebrates major milestone with opening of new world-class headquarters

Hyde Park Environmental has announced an ambitious and exciting milestone – the official opening of its new world-class headquarters at Kilbegs Business Park, Antrim.

This move represents much more than a new facility; it marks a significant step forward in the company’s growth, innovation, and commitment to environmental responsibility, while also creating positive opportunities for the local community.

Founded in Northern Ireland, Hyde Park Environmental has operated for many years at Springfarm Industrial Estate. The relocation to Kilbegs Business Park has provided a larger, modern base to support continued expansion and strengthen the company’s mission to “create a brighter future for generations to come.”

As the leading experts in spill control and containment products, Hyde Park Environmental delivers legislation compliance, efficiency, and peace of mind through its innovative and ever-growing product range. Working nationwide across all industry sectors, the company provides comprehensive and tailored services to clients, with over 3,500 product lines, including its own HUG absorbent range, designed to protect people, companies, and the environment.

To mark the occasion, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick was invited to the open day at the new headquarters. The event included a tour of the facility and an opportunity to meet some of the Hyde Park team.

Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said, “Hyde Park Environmental’s new facility is a fantastic investment in our Borough, bringing opportunity, growth and innovation. Their commitment to environmental responsibility is something we can all be proud of.”

Keith McMullan, Managing Director of Hyde Park Environmental, said, “This move is a significant milestone for Hyde Park Environmental. Our investment in these new premises reflects not only the growth we’ve achieved to date, but also our confidence in the future. With larger facilities and increased capacity, we are better placed than ever to support customers across Ireland and the UK. We are entering a period of substantial growth, particularly in core verticals such as Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Aerospace and Engineering, and this new site provides the foundation to make that possible.”

Hyde Park Environmental’s new headquarters reflect its ongoing vision to lead in sustainable solutions while continuing to serve clients across the UK and Ireland with excellence. For more details on the company visit www.hydepark-environmental.com