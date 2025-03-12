‘We’re excited to announce plans for a new Coleraine Food Warehouse store in Northern Ireland, set to open in 2026’

Iceland Foods Group, the UK’s leading frozen food retailer, is planning to expand its footprint with a new The Food Warehouse outlet in Coleraine subject to planning approval.

The development, which could bring between 15 and 20 new jobs to the area, is part of Iceland’s broader expansion strategy and set to open in 2026.

Planning documents submitted in July 2024 reveal that the proposed outlet would be located at Unit 2 of the Riverside Retail Centre at Dunhill Road, a site previously occupied by Argos. The proposal includes varying a planning condition to allow The Food Warehouse two non food retail stores to occupy the unit.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council is reviewing the proposal and has received retail policy advice from Nexus as part of its ongoing process to ensure the project meets local planning policies and community needs. An updated consultation document was also posted to the planning portal in January.

A spokesperson for Iceland, confirmed: "We’re excited to announce plans for a new Coleraine Food Warehouse store in Northern Ireland, set to open in 2026 and bring a range of great value and quality products to the local community."

They also confirmed that the existing Iceland store on Railway Road will remain open.

Introduced in 2014, The Food Warehouse concept changing the traditional shopping experience by offering large, warehouse-style stores that are typically twice the size of a standard Iceland outlet. These stores feature wide aisles and an extensive product range, including larger pack sizes aimed at providing better value for money.

With over 950 stores across the UK and a online service, Iceland Foods remains a leader in retail innovation. The proposed store in Coleraine will join this network, further enhancing the retailer’s presence in Northern Ireland. There are already two Northern Ireland warehouse outlets in Newtownabbey and Belfast.

The planning process is still ongoing, with further developments expected in the coming months.