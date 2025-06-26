​DROMORE’S vibrant independent businesses are set to receive a significant boost with the official launch of a new illustrated map highlighting the town’s thriving food and retail sector.

The map, a collaborative effort between 29 Dromore town centre food and retail businesses, spearheaded by business owners Melanie Bond of Melanie Bond Boutique and Willetta Gabriel of Bethel’s Kitchen, was unveiled at a special event at Dromore Town Hall and Square last Thursday.

The alfresco event, hosted by broadcaster Cate Conway, celebrated Dromore's unique food and retail offerings, and the collaborative spirit amongst the town’s business community. Attendees enjoyed live music from Dromore-based Amanda Fawn and refreshments were supplied by local eateries: Calm, Barrel & Bean and Bethel’s Kitchen, truly showcasing the community spirit.

Remarks were also given by Deputy Lord Mayor Jessica Johnston; Councillor Tim McClelland, Chair of the ABC Economic Development and Regeneration Committee; and Jamie McCutcheon, Chair of Dromore Chamber of Commerce.

​Willetta Gabriel, Deputy Lord Mayor Jessica Johnston, Melanie Bond & Jamie McCutcheon, Dromore Chamber of Commerce.

Support for the project was given by Armagh Banbridge Craigavon Council and Dromore Chamber of Commerce.

Designed by talented artist Beth Snelling who grew up in Dromore, the map is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of Dromore's diverse businesses – from established favourites to exciting new ventures.

The goal is to encourage both residents and visitors from far and wide to shop, eat and meet friends, making Dromore a go-to destination.

Watch out for a billboard of the map at Sprucefield and for postcards of the map circulating Northern Ireland and beyond.

​Artist Beth Snelling, Melanie Bond (Melanie Bond Boutique) & Willetta Gabriel (Bethel’s Kitchen).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Melanie Bond, one of the project's organisers, expressed her enthusiasm: “This map is a fantastic and creative way to shine a light on the incredible businesses we have here in Dromore.

“It’s a testament to our business community working together for Dromore and for each other, to make our town an even better place to live, work, and visit."

This new illustrated map serves as a valuable promotional tool, inviting everyone to explore and support the local economy, reinforcing Dromore’s reputation as a wonderful place for commerce and community.