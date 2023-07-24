Register
In pictures: All the colour of Ballycastle seafront market

Naturally North Coast and Glens were back in Ballycastle with the popular market.
By Una Culkin
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

Take a look at some of the highlights captured by our photographer...

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market held in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Richard from RPJ Turning pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Richard from RPJ Turning pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Daryl Wilson from The Peckish Pony pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Daryl Wilson from The Peckish Pony pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Eoin McConnell pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday.

Eoin McConnell pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

