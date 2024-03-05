Organised in partnership by Enterprise Causeway & Ulster University, and hosted by Caroline O'Neill (founder of Digg Mama, the Digg Podcast and Digg for Success), the event explored the theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion’, with help from a host of leading inspirational keynote speakers and panellists from right across different walks of life, sharing their personal stories, experiences, and triumphs.

Integral to the day, which took place in the Diamond at Ulster University Coleraine, was the opportunity for meaningful networking, providing delegates with the opportunity to exchange stories, forge new connections, and amplify their collective strength.

Another interesting dimension to the day was the support and employers’ marketplace, where delegates got to engage with a wealth of exhibitors offering insights into personal development and training opportunities, apprenticeships, business and enterprise support, and live vacancies and career opportunities.

Reflecting on the turn-out and success of the day, Event Promoter, Jayne Taggart (CEO of Enterprise Causeway) noted: “We are immensely proud of what the CelebrateHER conference has achieved – gathering together such an incredible number of women from across our Borough. You got a real sense of unity and empowerment in that room, and that’s why we strive to offer events of this calibre so that diverse stories are shared, and the connections made remind us that together, we can make a difference.

“I want to say a personal word of thanks to everyone who showed up, and totally immersed themselves in the day. To our keynotes and speakers also, for taking time out to be with us and sharing their remarkable journeys and experiences, to our co-partner, Ulster University, and to our associate sponsors, Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership and the Connecting Communities. Already counting down to what promises to be an even bigger and richer event next year!”

Ulster University Provost, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan said: “We were thrilled to support the return of CelebrateHER on Friday, welcoming hundreds of inspirational female leaders to Ulster University in Coleraine to celebrate and champion innovation, entrepreneurship, and community spirit this International Women’s Day.

“This year, Ulster University is marking the occasion by celebrating the female thought leaders, change makers and game changers delivering impact right across Northern Ireland. The inspiring line up at the CelebrateHER conference was the perfect start to a week of inclusive events across our campuses marking International Women’s Day 2024, and we are delighted to bring so many women together to share their experiences and successes.”

This event was delivered in partnership with Enterprise Causeway and Ulster University and was supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership and the Connecting Communities project, funded by International Fund for Ireland.

