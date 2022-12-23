A flair for festive creativity is being celebrated across Causeway Coast and Glens with the announcement of the winners of the 2022 Christmas Window competition.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town and Village Management team, the annual contest encourages business owners to get into the spirit of Christmas with festive window displays that give our town centres an extra seasonal sparkle.

With a beautifully hand-crafted trophy, made by local business No9 Creations on offer to the winning window in each location, the competition this year was once again very strong.

The decorated windows in 12 towns and villages were assessed by independent judges, with winners this year being selected for their ability to capture both the Spirit of Christmas whilst also putting across the shop local ethos.

Congratulating everyone who took part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I’d like to thank all the businesses across the Borough for embracing this year’s window competition with such festive creativity.

“Our towns and villages offer a vibrant selection of options for shoppers and have looked fantastic again this year. It is great to see these yuletide windows adding to the town centre Christmas atmosphere.

“I know residents of the Borough and visitors alike really appreciate the work that business owners in the Borough do at this time of year, and with just a few shopping days left before the big day, I know they will all provide a great service and Christmas welcome to town centre shoppers who support them by shopping local.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated and well done to the winners for each location.”

The 2022 winners were: Ballycastle - Emma Richmond Opticians; Ballykelly - Hunters; Ballymoney - McCurdy Hamilton Travel; Bushmills – Taylor Yates; Coleraine – CeCes Cakes & Bakes; Cushendall – St Vincent de Paul; Dungiven – Groogans; Garvagh – Angles Hair Designs; Kilrea – Pretty Petals; Limavady – Cloth & Clay; Portrush - Blue Moon; Portstewart – The Coffee Hut.

Each winning business was presented with a bespoke handmade trophy made locally by No9 Creations, in recognition of their success.

1. Window winners Blandina O’Hara and Kathy Kinsella of The Coffee Hut Portstewart, really focussed on a festive and winning welcome for their customers. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Window winners Emma Richmond of Emma Richmond Opticians, with her trophy for best Ballycastle Christmas Window, showing that Santa shops local and looks cool in his sunglasses Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Window winners The judges awarded Taylor Yates best window for Bushmills and were particularly impressed that their advent calendar offered shoppers something special every day during December. Pictured with the trophy are Ellen Yates and Aine Donnelly. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Window winners Gillian Knight pictured with the wining trophy for Garvagh, Angles Hair Designs impressed the judges with their traditional Father Christmas display. Photo: s Photo Sales