Organised by Enterprise Causeway, in collaboration with Coleraine Area Learning Partnership, the event took place on March 18.

The event, held in the Diamond Hall at Ulster University Coleraine, saw over 50 exhibitors, including universities, colleges, local businesses and industry professionals ready to inspire pupils from Loreto College, Coleraine, Dalriada School Ballymoney; Coleraine Grammar School; Coleraine College; North Coast Integrated College, Ballycastle High School and Cross & Passion College, Ballycastle.

Aimed at Year 11 and 12 pupils, the event provided an invaluable opportunity to explore career pathways, connect with industry leaders and discuss opportunities in further education, apprenticeships and job prospects with local employers.

“This event is all about igniting passion and possibility,” said Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway.

"Speaking directly with organisations and employers can be a game-changer for young people, boosting their confidence and helping them make informed decisions about their futures.

"We are incredibly grateful to Coleraine Area Learning Partnership for making this year’s event possible, and of course, to Causeway Business Education Partnership Area, for continuing to champion this extremely worthwhile event.”

For exhibitors, the convention served as a prime opportunity to engage with future talent, whether that was offering guidance, showcasing career opportunities, or addressing recruitment needs. For students, it was a chance to have real conversations and ask plenty of questions with professionals who could help shape their future.

1 . EDUCATION Pupils from Loreto College Coleraine enjoy the interactive features at the recent Careers Convention at Ulster University. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY

2 . EDUCATION Plotting a course for adventure on the high seas! Discussing opportunities in the Royal Navy are pupils from Cross & Passion College, Ballycastle. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY

3 . EDUCATION Wielding their engineering dreams - Ballycastle High students testing out the Northern Regional College stand. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY

4 . EDUCATION Cross & Passion students discovering the opportunities within the Nursing & Midwifery division of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. Photo: ENTERPRISE CAUSEWAY