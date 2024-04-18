The industry event, organised by Council’s Destination Team, welcomed colleagues from both Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland to collectively present on domestic and international marketing opportunities. Attendees were given an overview on planned overseas events and an all-island sustainability programme, which will be launched later this year.

Throughout this coming year, Council will work in close partnership with Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland on a range of collaborative projects, with the aim of promoting both Causeway Coast and Glens and Northern Ireland as a whole. Campaigns, trade shows and consumer events will help promote the Causeway Coast and Glens as a ‘go-to’ year-round destination, showcasing the fantastic range of accommodation, activities, events, and bespoke experiences on offer.

Local businesses who attended the event received practical tips on how they can work alongside the tourism bodies to make the most of their platforms and opportunities, no matter what stage their business is at.

