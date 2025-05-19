Most recently the home of Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques & Jewellery and a former home of Mason’s Jewellers, the corner premises at 86 Main Street and 2 Bath Street is now on the market.

Known to locals for years as Mason’s Corner, the property is described by estate agents Armstrong Gordon as “an iconic Portrush landmark with huge redevelopment potential – commercial & residential opportunity”.

The Armstrong Gordon Facebook page said: “Located right on Portrush Main Street, this iconic end terrace property – formerly home to Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques & Jewellery – offers a rare chance to reimagine a true local landmark. The building features a ground-floor commercial unit with an adjoining multi-level residential section that spans over four floors and wraps above the shopfront.

"Positioned in the heart of one of Northern Ireland’s most popular coastal destinations, this versatile property is perfect for residential or commercial redevelopment, with huge potential for a restaurant, boutique inn, or aparthotel (subject to planning).”

The property’s price tag is set at ‘offers over £650,000’.

Take a look around...

1 . PROPERTY 86 Main Street & 2 Bath Street, Portrush, BT56 8AW. Offers over £650,00. Selling agent Armstrong Gordon. Photo: ARMSTRONG GORDON

