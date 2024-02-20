The market clinched the coveted accolade at the Great British Market Awards 2024, hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) at its annual conference. These awards recognise the positive and essential contribution that local markets make to their local economy and communities.

Judges praised the market as “very professionally operated” in respect of both its management and its traders”, adding: “This is a market that cares deeply about the community it is located within, its many users and importantly, its traders.”

Causeway Speciality Market is a bustling artisan food, craft and art market held twice monthly in Coleraine town centre. In operation since 2006, the market has gone from strength to strength and has established itself as the largest regular outdoor market of artisan goods in Northern Ireland.

With up to 50 stalls located around the Town Hall, Causeway Speciality Market provides a wide range of high quality, locally produced arts, crafts and gourmet food products.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan visited the market on Saturday to congratulate all those involved in its ongoing success.

He said: “Causeway Speciality Market is a vitally important part of trade in Coleraine town centre, attracting large numbers of visitors from across Northern Ireland who wish to sample the wide variety of high quality, locally produced arts, crafts and gourmet award-winning food products on offer.

“On market days, Coleraine town centre experiences a significant uplift in footfall and, importantly, the management and traders work closely with local businesses to ensure that the whole town benefits.

“As noted by the NAMBA judges, the market works hard on initiatives to attract new traders and to help upskill all its businesses that offer a diverse range of specialisms. I wish to congratulate the Council staff who work so hard to make this market a continued success, as well as all those traders who support it. The market has gone from strength to strength over the last 18 years and I have no doubt it that it will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Visitors to Causeway Speciality Market can enjoy browsing a superb selection of quality crafts including handmade jewellery, textile crafts, ceramics, framed photography, scented candles and soaps, painted glassware and polished wood-turned products.

Foodies will be thrilled by the array of stalls with many award-winning artisan products, with meats including pork, bacon, chicken, Dexter beef and local chorizo; fish both fresh and smoked; curry sauces; oils; relishes; olives; cheese; jams; chutneys; speciality teas, coffees, artisan breads and local vegetables. And those with a sweet tooth are also well catered for, with a wide variety of treats available such as cakes, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, fudge and sticky toffee puddings.

Causeway Speciality Market is held on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 9am to 4pm. For further information contact [email protected] or call 07702910884.

1 . BUSINESS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with Lynne Rainey of Angel Wood Candles and Catrina McNeill, Council’s Town Project officer. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . BUSINESS Tracey and Shay Mullan from artisan producers Tom & Ollie with Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . BUSINESS Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan visits Ted and Alastair at Big Ted’s American Cookies, alongside Catrina McNeill, Council’s Town Project officer. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA