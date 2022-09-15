IN PICTURES: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce welcomes guests to President’s Lunch
Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently held its 2022 President’s Lunch at Hinch Distillery.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:29 pm
Over 90 members and guests attend the event and the keynote speaker was Sandra Corkin, Managing Director of Oasis Travel. MC Denise Watson interviewed Sandra on her career journey in the travel industry. Michael Morris of Hinch Distillery also gave an interesting insight into the recent growth of the distillery. The Chamber would like to thank everyone who supported the event and sponsors, Oasis Travel and Hinch Distillery.
