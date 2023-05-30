To celebrate World Milk Day on Thursday, June 1, Lakeland Dairies has joined together with local schools to share the ‘Goodness of Milk’.

Pupils in local primary schools have been treated to samples of Lakeland Dairies’ wholesome and nutritious, award- winning milk and VIVA flavoured milk drinks, which are produced locally on the island of Ireland from Lakeland Dairies’ 3200 family farms.

Lakeland Dairies are locally known as Ballyrashane Creamery.

Head of Consumer Foods Ireland Tommy O’ Donoghue explained: “As part of our ethos as a farming co-operative we are delighted to work within the community and to join everyone together to celebrate the Goodness of Milk.

"Milk is a delicious wholesome product, and one which we at Lakeland Dairies have been loving producing for more than 120 years. With a reputation for excellence in dairy farming, we are proud that our milk is produced from naturally grass-fed cows,” he added.

