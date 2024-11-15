In pictures: Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards are getting 'bigger and better'

By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:56 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
Getting bigger and better with each passing year, the annual Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards once again featured the best of the district's entrepreneurial talent.

The event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, honours the cream of local business and industry drawn from across the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon areas.

Ian Henry from leading Magherafelt-based contruction firm Henry Brothers - the awards headline sponsor - warmly welcomed guests to the event in The Royal Hotel on Thursday night.

Several hundred guests attended and supported the event's charity partners, Charis Cancer Care, based in Cookstown, which provides a range of holistic and complementay therparies to individuals affected by cancer.

Thanks are extended to the awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd, and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

The number of award categories has increased from nine to 13.

A good evening was enjoyed by all who attended and thanks are extended to the staff of The Royal Hotel for making the event such a success.

The main prize winners at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are Ian Henry, front centre, of main sponsors Henry Bros. and compere Adrian Logan, back right. MU47-231.

1. Celebrating success at the Awards

The main prize winners at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are Ian Henry, front centre, of main sponsors Henry Bros. and compere Adrian Logan, back right. MU47-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Guests from Top Frame Engineering including from left, Bru Ferris, Julie Ferris, Liam Mullen, Melissa Connery and Matt Connery. MU47-200.

2. Looking good at the Awards

Guests from Top Frame Engineering including from left, Bru Ferris, Julie Ferris, Liam Mullen, Melissa Connery and Matt Connery. MU47-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Guests from Parr Bio Gas. MU47-202.

3. Enjoying the event

Guests from Parr Bio Gas. MU47-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Representatives of Terex pictured at the Mid Ulster Business Awards including from left, Amanda Thompson, Rebecca Hume, Stephen Greaves, Alice Burrows and Alana Hopper. MU47-204.

4. Smiles for the camera

Representatives of Terex pictured at the Mid Ulster Business Awards including from left, Amanda Thompson, Rebecca Hume, Stephen Greaves, Alice Burrows and Alana Hopper. MU47-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice