In pictures: Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards are getting 'bigger and better'

The event, hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, honours the cream of local business and industry drawn from across the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon areas.

Ian Henry from leading Magherafelt-based contruction firm Henry Brothers - the awards headline sponsor - warmly welcomed guests to the event in The Royal Hotel on Thursday night.

Several hundred guests attended and supported the event's charity partners, Charis Cancer Care, based in Cookstown, which provides a range of holistic and complementay therparies to individuals affected by cancer.

Thanks are extended to the awards headline sponsor Henry Brothers Ltd, and all the category sponsors for their much-appreciated support in running this year’s awards.

The number of award categories has increased from nine to 13.

A good evening was enjoyed by all who attended and thanks are extended to the staff of The Royal Hotel for making the event such a success.

1 . Celebrating success at the Awards The main prize winners at the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are Ian Henry, front centre, of main sponsors Henry Bros. and compere Adrian Logan, back right. MU47-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Looking good at the Awards Guests from Top Frame Engineering including from left, Bru Ferris, Julie Ferris, Liam Mullen, Melissa Connery and Matt Connery. MU47-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Enjoying the event Guests from Parr Bio Gas. MU47-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON