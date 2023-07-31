Register
In pictures: Naturally North Coast and Glens enjoy successful market at Cushendall

Cushendall hosted an artisan market on Sunday when the organisers had a great day in a beautiful location.
By Una Culkin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

The organisers would like to thank James and his team from North Coffee for their support before and during the market and to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their permission to use the carpark.

The market will return to Cushendall on Sunday, August 13, to participate in the Heart of the Glens Festival. Naturally North Coast and Glens will host another market at Benone Visitor Complex on Satursday, August 5 and Ballycastle Seafront on Sunday, August 6.

Find more info on the website: https://www.naturallynorthcoastandglens.co.uk

Eamer and Tom from Thyme and Co with Shauna McFall pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Boat Club on Sunday.

1. Business

Eamer and Tom from Thyme and Co with Shauna McFall pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Boat Club on Sunday. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall

2. Business

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall

3. Business

Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Donnell O'Loan pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Boat Club on Sunday.

4. Business

Donnell O'Loan pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held at Cushendall Boat Club on Sunday. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

