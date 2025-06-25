International hotel company Hilton announced the opening of the 80-room hotel, The Marcus Portrush, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and the brand’s first presence in Northern Ireland.

The Marcus Portrush occupies a beautifully restored Victorian building that served as the Londonderry Hotel and the Trocadero artisan bakery for over 85 years between 1895 and the 1980s.

The £11 million renovation has carefully preserved historic features, including original mosaic signage, decorative floor mosaics reflecting the site’s rich hospitality heritage, and the restored tiled façade. Historical photographs displayed throughout the hotel celebrate Portrush’s heritage as a Victorian tourist resort, while the interior design draws inspiration from the surrounding coastline, blending a contemporary palette with nods to the natural landscape.

Launching the 80 room hotel, the owners said: “The hotel invites guests to step into a world of whimsical design, coastal charm, and curated experiences – inspired by the fictional character Marcus, a comic-book-style adventurer.

"Illustrations from Marcus’s journeys adorn the walls, while displays of treasures collected during his daring exploits bring the story to life. Younger guests can enjoy a complimentary storybook, ‘The Adventures of Marcus,’ adding a playful touch to their stay.

"From the logo to the interiors, every detail connects back to Marcus’s adventurous spirit, creating an immersive atmosphere that echoes the town’s seafaring past.

"Culinary delights await at Nemesis, the hotel’s Asian fusion restaurant, named after the mythical giant octopus from Marcus’s tales.

"The Heritage Cocktail Bar evokes the charm of snug harbour bars, with low ceilings, rich textures, and a warm, intimate atmosphere.”

Stephen Cassidy, senior vice president, UK & Ireland, Hilton, said: “Northern Ireland has seen a strong rise in tourism in recent years, drawing travellers from around the world to experience its unique charm.

"As the only internationally branded hotel in Portrush, The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, offers high-quality accommodation with an authentic local touch – making it the perfect base for visitors eager to explore all that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Developed under a franchise agreement with Andras House Ltd, Northern Ireland’s largest hotel group, the hotel is expected to boost the local economy by £1.1 million in annual visitor spending and will create over 40 permanent jobs.

Rajesh Rana, Director at Andras House, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming our first guests to this exciting and high-profile project.

"Portrush has so much history and fond memories created here over the years, and our architects and designers have responded by delivering a scheme that embody these stories in a modern style.

"This investment of £11million will bring much needed modern hotel accommodation to the area, helping to regenerate the Main Street of Portrush and secure its future as a must-go tourism destination.”

1 . BUSINESS Hilton has announced the opening of The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Photo: MARCUS

2 . BUSINESS Hilton has announced the opening of The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Photo: MARCUS

3 . BUSINESS Hilton has announced the opening of The Marcus Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Photo: MARCUS