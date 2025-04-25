The hotel on the resort’s Main Street has opened ahead of what is sure to be a huge demand for accommodation for The Open golf championship which returns to Portrush in July.
Posting on social media, Marine and Lawn said: “Marine & Lawn is proud to announce the opening of Portrush Adelphi, located in the heart of the iconic seaside town of Portrush.
"Following a full restoration, this landmark property has been reimagined with individually designed rooms, atmospheric public spaces, and a deep respect for County Antrim’s local landscapes.
"Opening just ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Portrush Adelphi arrives at a defining moment for this celebrated town on Northern Ireland’s north coast.
"Guests can expect Marine & Lawn’s signature attention to detail, a strong sense of place, and the debut of The Red Sail Room – our new restaurant concept focused on seasonal ingredients and bold coastal flavours.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.