IN PICTURES: Take a look at the latest hotel to open in Portrush - The Adelphi

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
Marine and Lawn have announced the official opening of the newly restored Adelphi Hotel in Portrush.

Situated on the resort’s Main Street, the hotel has 34 rooms unique rooms, described as having “a palette that looks to the lush surroundings of land and sea”.

Posting on social media, Marine and Lawn said: “Following a full restoration, this landmark property has been reimagined with individually designed rooms, atmospheric public spaces, and a deep respect for County Antrim’s local landscapes.

"Opening just ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Portrush Adelphi arrives at a defining moment for this celebrated town on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

"Guests can expect Marine & Lawn’s signature attention to detail, a strong sense of place, and the debut of The Red Sail Room – our new restaurant concept focused on seasonal ingredients and bold coastal flavours.”

Marine & Lawn has announced the opening of Portrush Adelphi, following a full restoration.

BUSINESS

Marine & Lawn has announced the opening of Portrush Adelphi, following a full restoration. Photo: ADELPHI HOTEL

BUSINESS

Photo: ADELPHI HOTEL

BUSINESS

Photo: ADELPHI HOTEL

BUSINESS

Photo: ADELPHI HOTEL

