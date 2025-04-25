Situated on the resort’s Main Street, the hotel has 34 rooms unique rooms, described as having “a palette that looks to the lush surroundings of land and sea”.

Posting on social media, Marine and Lawn said: “Following a full restoration, this landmark property has been reimagined with individually designed rooms, atmospheric public spaces, and a deep respect for County Antrim’s local landscapes.

"Opening just ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Portrush Adelphi arrives at a defining moment for this celebrated town on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

"Guests can expect Marine & Lawn’s signature attention to detail, a strong sense of place, and the debut of The Red Sail Room – our new restaurant concept focused on seasonal ingredients and bold coastal flavours.”

Marine & Lawn has announced the opening of Portrush Adelphi, following a full restoration.

