IN PICTURES: The sun shines for Ballymoney's first Country Market

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:36 BST
Country came to ‘the Toon’ for the first time recently as Naturally North Coast and Glens organised its first Ballymoney Country Market.

NNCG has been in operation since 2012, and was formerly known as 'Ballycastle Town Market' and now they have expanded into Ballymoney.

Held in Castlecroft on Saturday, July 26, the event proved popular with Ballymoney shoppers – and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, also dropped in for a browse.

Here’s how they got on...

