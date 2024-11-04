Established in Quebec over 30 years ago, the network’s purpose is to help artisans learn from each other, to demonstrate their skills and to promote their businesses by adding a tourism element, with visitors able to watch artisans at work in situ and participate in workshops.

The event at the Marine Hotel follows previous reunions in Quebec City in Canada and Bergen in Norway, with Ballycastle being central to the greatest local concentration of Économusées (or ‘working museums’).

The current network consists of Mid and East Antrim artisans including Audrey Kyle Art, Islandmagee; Gobbins Crafts, Islandmagee; Steensons Jewellers, Glenarm; Hot Milk Forge, Martinstown; and The Creamery Can, Glarryford, while in Causeway Coast and Glens, members are Ursa Minor, Ballycastle; Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle; North Coast Smokehouse, Ballycastle; Fidela Coffee Roasters, Coleraine; The Chocolate Manor, Castlerock, and Broighter Gold, Limavady.

The Économusée network is managed in Northern Ireland by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and currently receives limited support towards activities from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Previously, support was also provided by Tourism NI and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Carl Éric Guertin, Executive Director of the Économusée Network Society commented: “After a long period without in-person meetings, with the last international gathering held in 2017, this conference offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our ties, share our experiences, and build strong business collaborations for the future.

“The cultural and artisanal diversity that defines us is our strength, and it is through collaboration that we will continue to promote and preserve this expertise for future generations.”

Graham Thompson, Director of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust added: “It is wonderful to see so many skilled artisans coming here to share their own experiences and learn from our own very skilled operators. The artisans have had the chance to meet with or visit all our 11 workshops as well as experience much of our local culture.

"We hope that this visit can act as a springboard to increase knowledge about this important network, here in the Causeway Coast and Glens and further afield. We also hope that this can act as a catalyst to expand the network here in the coming years supporting more of our skilled operators and building on an important element of our tourist offer.”

Over the four-day visit, the artisans experienced a walking tour in Belfast, visited the Giant’s Causeway and Dark Hedges, and enjoyed performances by The Causeway Shantymen and storyteller Janice Weatherspoon.

1 . Économusée event Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust staff and members of the Économusée Network in N.I. Front L-R: local artisans Becky and Charlie Cole of Broughgammon, Leona Kane of Broighter Gold, and Geri Martin of the Chocolate Manor with Brona Steenson of Steensons Jewellers. Back row L-R, from the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust Tiérna Mullan, Graham Thompson and Carole O'Kane at the 3rd International Économusée Conference hosted by the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust at the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle. Photo: Kieran Clancy

2 . Économusée event From the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, Chair Julie Taylor and CEO Graham Thompson (2nd from right), with Carl-Éric Guertin, General Manager Économusée, and Stella Byrne of the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Photo: Kieran Clancy

3 . Économusée event Pictured at the 3rd International Économusée Conference at the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle. Photo: Kieran Clancy