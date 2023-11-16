Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel was the venue for the bi-annual Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards hosted by Sarah Travers.

The evening, hosted and organised by Causeway Chamber, provided a chance to network whilst enjoying a drinks reception provided by The Lodge Hotel and Bushmills Distillery. This prestigious ceremony recognised and honoured the best of the Borough’s businesses on a local and national level. The Chamber was delighted to welcome back Randox Health as the Principal Sponsor of this year’s awards.

James Kilgore, President of Causeway Chamber said: “We have a wealth of business within our region, organisations large and small, from entrepreneurs and start-up innovators to long standing family businesses spanning decades. All of whom operate and compete at the highest level they can, and tonight is an opportunity to celebrate those talents – recognising the progress made and reaching forward, to further excellence and creativity, underpinning our Chamber’s message that Causeway Coast &

Glens is a ‘Great place to live, work and play’."

300 guests attended the sold out event including Mayor Steven Callaghan, Pro Vice Chancellor for Academic Quality and Student Experience Odette Hutchinson, Chief Executive of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council David Jackson, Vice President of Derry Chamber Gregg McCann, local businesses, award sponsors and the 80 finalists who eagerly waited to see if they were successful as winners of their category.

Dr Peter FitzGerald, Managing Director of Randox said: “I would like to congratulate those businesses who have been successful during the Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards, and to commend all participating businesses who have contributed so much to the wellbeing of our economy and to the provision of our wider social infrastructure.

"Businesses are critical to generate the employment, wealth and services that are vital to the health of the Borough – and I thank the Causeway Chamber for their organisation and support for these awards. It is important that we do mark the achievements and successes of the business community, upon which so much depends. I wish all businesses in the Borough every success and good health, both personally and economically, as they move toward the Christmas season and into 2024.”

Karen Yates, Causeway Chamber CEO added: “Causeway Coast and Glens Business Awards would not have been possible without our businesses and continued support of all our sponsors. It is an honour to host these awards, to recognise the achievements and success in our region. It shows as a Borough we are continuing to excel and compete at a regional and national level.”

RESULTS:

Accommodation of the Year sponsored by AIB – Roe Park Resort; Food Producer of the Year sponsored by Merrow Hotel & Spa – Europa Foods; Excellence in Marketing Award sponsored by Eakin Healthcare – Fuelwise Network Ltd; Best Start up Business sponsored by Enterprise Causeway – Admin Answers NI; Best Young Person in Business sponsored by Bluebird Care, Coleraine – Colum McMilan – Fuelwise Network Ltd; Business Growth Award sponsored by Danske Bank – Maine Surface Finishing Ltd; Eco Champion Award sponsored by The Electric Storage Company – Triex Ltd; Community Impact Award sponsored by Riada Resourcing – Terex; Family Business of the Year sponsored by firmus energy – McAtamney’s Traditional Butchers; Best Eatery Award sponsored by First Choice Selection Services – Bob & Berts; Retailer of the Year sponsored by Coleraine BID – Stable Lane Boutique; Small Business of the Year sponsored by Abbey Autoline – Turley Legal; Social Impact Award sponsored by Fuelwise Network Ltd – Compass Advocacy Network (CAN); Excellence in Innovation Award sponsored by Europa Foods – Nicobrand; Excellence in Local Planning Award sponsored by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council – Northern Regional College; Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Ireland – North West 200; People Development Award sponsored by Ulster University – Cover Net; Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council - Mervyn Whyte, North West 200.

1 . Awards COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD goes to Terex received by Mark McKay and Darryl McGall from Arlene McConaghie of sponsor RIADA RESOURCING at the Causeway Chamber of Commerce Awards 2023 in partnership with Randox Health held at the Lodge Hotel. 1 Photo: Ciaran Clancy

2 . Awards Sarah Travers who hosted the awards Photo: Ciaran Clancy

3 . Awards PEOPLE DEVELOPMENT AWARD goes to Simon McGurk of Cover Net along with Jenny Beattie, David Kemmy and Jim Campbell, sponsored by ULSTER UNIVERSITY and presented by Cllr Steven Callaghan, Mayor Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and Malachy O'Neill of UU at the Causeway Chamber of Commerce Awards 2023 ceremony in partnership with Randox Health held at the Lodge Hotel. Photo: Ciaran Clancy