Include Youth levels up thanks to Donnelly Foundation

Include Youth, a Northern Ireland regional rights-based charity, has received generous funding from Donnelly Foundation for new indoor activities as part of Include Youth’s Give and Take programme.

The financial support, which came from a charitable fund established by Northern Ireland's largest independent vehicle retailer Donnelly Group, was used to provide a multi-games table and board games with the aim of creating a safe, inclusive space for young people to socialise, form friendships and enjoy activities without financial or accessibility barriers.

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Foundation, said: “Donnelly Foundation was created to make a positive contribution to the community, and we aim to support young people through our relationships with local schools and charity groups.

“Include Youth provides services for thousands of disadvantaged young people in Northern Ireland, with its Give and Take programme improving employability and increasing the self-esteem and confidence of those aged 16 and over.

L-R Moha Maclin, EBE Youth Mentor at Include Youth, Amy Hunter, Senior Youth Worker at Include Youth, Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Foundation and Mo Abdi Ahmed, young person on the Give and Take scheme

“It is wonderful to have been able to provide the young people at Include Youth with new indoor activities that we hope will provide greater opportunities for them to socialise and interact with peers outside of their classes.”

Since being established in 2019, Donnelly Foundation has helped over 30 projects across Northern Ireland including East Belfast’s Fighting Words NI, Finaghy Primary School, and Mencap NI.

Amy Hunter, Senior Youth Worker at Include Youth, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Donnelly Foundation for its generous support in providing a new multi-games table and various board and card games which will make a huge difference in the lives of the young people we work with.

“For many of them, this space will be a place where they can escape from the challenges they face and build important social skills in a positive and inclusive environment.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have, and we would like to thank Donnelly Foundation for supporting our efforts.”