Industrial action involving drivers and engineers at Dale Farm could lead to milk shortages

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Aug 2025, 17:14 BST
Trade union Unite has announced strike action at dairy producer Dale Farm group beginning on Wednesday, August 20.

Engineers and drivers at multiple Dale Farm production sites, including Cookstown, will participate in the initial three day strike action.

A further three day strike is scheduled for the following week escalating to a five day strike the week after.

In the absence of a resolution, all-out strike action will commence from the fourth week.

The Dale Farm site at Dunman, Cookstown | Googleplaceholder image
Drivers and engineers voted in a formal ballot with majorities of 90 and 89 per cent respectively for strike action in support of their pay claim. Pay for Dale Farm workers is lower than it is for industry comparators in Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said, “Dale Farm engineers and drivers are determined to win a needed pay increase. Dale Farm is a highly successful enterprise and can afford to pay their skilled workforce properly. The workers can count on the full support of Unite for as long as it takes to win fair pay and respect."

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall said “Dale Farm workers at multiple sites will participate in the strike. Given the involvement of so many drivers and engineers, this industrial action will very likely affect both milk collection and production. Management knows what is needed to avoid this outcome: they need to provide an increase meeting our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

Dale Farm recently reported an increase of more than £90m in its turnover to £722.4m in its fourth consecutive year of record results.

