A Mallusk-based digital content creation company has been named Northern Ireland’s Rural Start Up Of The Year at an awards ceremony in Belfast.

eightyfive90 was launched by Andrew Kelly in 2020 and has worked with over 100 clients since then, including; Miss Universe Ireland, Kainos, Fibrus, ITV, artist Danni Simpson and the NI Housing Executive.

The StartUp Awards is a collaboration between the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards - an established national programme receiving over 5,000 applications annually - and the Wales Start-Up Awards, the only national and regional awards celebrating new businesses in the UK.

The StartUp Awards recognises the achievements of individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. Sponsors include BT, Starling Bank and the British Business Bank.

Owner of eightyfive90, Andrew Kelly with the award.

Andrew Kelly said: “This award is our first and recognises the ability to create a successful business in a rural community. Having worked in the city for 10 years, I wanted to establish my own business in the countryside. I grew lived in Ballyclare for 25 years so when the business was launched, it only felt right to stay true to my roots and set up a base outside of the city.

“We were also shortlisted in the Creative Start Up category and that’s testament to the results we deliver for clients every day. These awards are recognition from our peers that the business is doing well and we look forward to continuing that growth.