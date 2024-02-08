Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eighth Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2024 were held at the La Mon Hotel where Northern Lights Event Hire from Coleraine took the top title.

The awards aim to celebrate the elite wedding specialists and businesses who “continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Lights Event Hire, Coleraine, was one of the finalists in the Wedding Specialist Supplier category. The competition was fierce but Northern Lights received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights Events Hire. Credit Northern Lights

Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named winners at this year’s awards.

"Congratulations to everyone who also received awards and were named finalists on the night. We want to take this opportunity to thank all our team for their hard work and to each a every couple who has booked with us!”

A spokesperson for the eighth Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2024 said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations. Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement