Register
BREAKING

Industry experts 'fall in love' with north coast wedding suppliers at prestigious awards ceremony

A Causeway Coast business has scooped the title of Wedding Specialist Supplier of the Year 2024 at prestigious industry awards.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The eighth Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2024 were held at the La Mon Hotel where Northern Lights Event Hire from Coleraine took the top title.

The awards aim to celebrate the elite wedding specialists and businesses who “continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories”.

Northern Lights Event Hire, Coleraine, was one of the finalists in the Wedding Specialist Supplier category. The competition was fierce but Northern Lights received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Most Popular
Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights Events Hire. Credit Northern LightsDarran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights Events Hire. Credit Northern Lights
Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights Events Hire. Credit Northern Lights

Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty of Northern Lights said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named winners at this year’s awards.

"Congratulations to everyone who also received awards and were named finalists on the night. We want to take this opportunity to thank all our team for their hard work and to each a every couple who has booked with us!”

A spokesperson for the eighth Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2024 said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations. Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.

"We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Related topics:Causeway CoastColeraine