InspecVision wins prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

InspecVision, a leading manufacturer of precision inspection systems for quality control, has achieved the highest business honour in the UK for it’s outstanding export performance. Announced today (Tuesday 6 May), InspecVision is one of 197 organisations nationally -and one of only two in Northern Ireland - to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

The Newtownabbey based company has been recognised for its excellence in international trade with overseas sales growth of 126% over the last three years. The company currently exports 96% of their products outside of the UK. Products are sold in over 40 countries with its main export markets being the United States, China and Europe.

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Jan Antonis, whose expertise in vision technology and his specialist knowledge of the sheet metal industry resulted in the development of the world’s fastest 2D measurement system -the Planar 2D.

Today, InspecVision precision measurement systems are used worldwide by both multi-national organisations and SMEs across a wide range of industries including automotive and aerospace, to ensure component parts are manufactured to the highest quality, to improve production efficiency and to reduce waste. The product range has also expanded to include 3D inspection machines.

InspecVision has driven its growth by focusing on R & D and collaboration with key partners to leverage their technology. This resulted in the development of new product offerings such as a self-install version of the Planar and the largest automated 3D inspection machine available on the global market.

InspecVision founder and Managing Director, Dr. Jan Antonis, said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. Overseas growth has been at the heart of our organisation since we began and this award recognises the dedication and resilience of our team and our worldwide distribution partners in delivering innovative solutions to manufacturers around the world.”

The award comes as InspecVision, a previous winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2021, enters a new chapter under the ownership of SDI Group plc, with its original management team continuing to lead the business forward.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “I would like to congratulate InspecVision on being honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2025. This recognition is a testament to their innovation, expertise, and the high standards they uphold in advanced technology. The Council are proud to have supported their application and are delighted to see their hard work and impact acknowledged at the highest level with this prestigious award.”

Roger Pollen, Head of the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland, has praised InspecVision on its King's Award for International Trade for outstanding export growth.

He said "On behalf of the FSB Northern Ireland, I’d like to extend our warmest congratulations to InspecVision on this outstanding achievement. Their success is a shining example of the innovation, resilience and determination that small businesses bring to our economy every day. Being celebrated through the achievement of the King’s Award is a prestigious and fitting recognition of their continued pursuit of business excellence. FSB is proud to have supported their journey so far, and we look forward to seeing what they achieve next."

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on 6th May 2025 For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.