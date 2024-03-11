Inspiring speakers confirmed for Mums At Work business event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motivational speakers Susan Steel of Performance Breakthrough and Grace Smith of Forge Female Fitness have been added to the speaker lineup.

Mums At Work is a Community Interest Company dedicated to empowering women in business. The Elevate Your Business events aim to uphold the vision of its late founder, Sinead Norton, by providing a supportive and nurturing environment for women in business.

Susan Steele, the Director of Performance Breakthrough and Grace Smith, founder of Forge Female Fitness will be taking to the stage on Monday, March 25, at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

Grace Smith of Forge Female Fitness and Susan Steel of Performance Breakthrough

Susan Steele has over 14 years of experience through her own company Performance Breakthrough, which was born through her own experiences with her two sons. After experiencing first hand what happens when children do not reach their full potential, Susan knew something had to change.

Performance Breakthrough is a company dedicated to unlocking the potential of children and adults who want to enhance their performance in sports and education, while also dealing with the root cause of emotional and behavioural issues.

In her interactive talk, “Perform It Better”, Susan will be explaining why some children have great difficulty concentrating on tasks and why some get very frustrated or anxious about the little things. She will give you practical tips on how to create a calmer home.

Susan saidd: “I want people to come away from my talk with three main things: relief that they are good parents and that there is a scientific reason for the challenging traits their children display.

“An understanding that there is a natural solution that will produce permanent, positive results for their children and family as a whole. And excitement that their wonderful, intelligent child can have a bright, happy future.”

Also speaking is Grace Smith, the founder of forge female fitness.

After losing her father at 21, and losing 156lbs within 12 months, Grace decided to help others achieve their goals and now runs three successful coaching businesses, transforming thousands of women's lives over the last 8 years.

Forge Female Fitness is the North Coasts No.1 Ladies Training Studio, sculpting confidence, building strength and fostering community. We help women restore their confidence, health and happiness, and make positive long-term lifestyle changes, so they can take on life feeling mentally and physically strong, energised and fulfilled.

In her talk, “From Transformation To Triumph”, Grace will share how to use your background, experiences, and personality to boost your business and build a loyal community.

Speaking about her talk, Grace said: “I want people to feel inspired to use their experience and unique personality to further build their brand and business and not be scared to take risks and back themselves, along with practical tips on how to take what they've learnt and apply it straight into their business.”

According to Mums At Work Director Danielle Norton, Elevate Your Business is an opportunity for women to “exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another”.

She added: “The purpose of the Elevate Your Business events is for women to have a chance to meet other women who are looking to grow their businesses.

“It is a welcoming and supportive environment for women to feel comfortable and gain confidence. We hope the attendees will make new connections, receive referrals and increase their brand visibility. We also hope they leave feeling inspired and motivated by our speakers who will give valuable insight and tips on how to take your business to the next level.”