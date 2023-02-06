International contract wins set Decom Engineering up for successful year

Cookstown-based Decom Engineering (Decom) have kicked off 2023 with a number of project wins and workscopes valued in excess of seven figures sterling.

Underlining the global appeal of Decom’s cutting technologies, the decommissioning specialist has secured new projects in Africa, Norway, Thailand and Singapore, while strengthening ties to an existing client in Malaysia.

Decom will mobilise multiple chop saws and supporting personnel in Q1 to support on decommissioning campaigns in the Gulf of Thailand.

And offshore the Democratic Republic of Congo, Decom will provide a C1-24 chop saw with hot stab functionality to assist the recovery of a production jumper in water depths of up to 1,000 metres. The workscope, on behalf of a major oil and gas operator, was a result of Decom proving its chop saw could succeed where other cutting technologies had failed and it is the first time Decom has been engaged directly by this operator.

Decom Engineering team, left to right, Adam Kirkpatrick, David Kelso, Nick McNally, Sean Conway, Matthew Drumm, Emmett Donaghy, Laura McShane.

In Norway, Decom will provide support through a tier 1 contractor to a major operator during the summer campaign season to cut concrete coated pipelines with its new larger C1-46 chop saw.

Decom Engineering managing director, Sean Conway, said: “It is an encouraging start to the year to have an array of international work on the books, and it confirms that our chop saws and operational cutting expertise is seen as an integral component of complex subsea asset recovery and decommissioning projects.

“Building on the existing trust and relationships we have with clients opens up opportunities with other oil and gas contractors and operators, and securing these new contracts paves the way for increased growth in the years ahead.

“Our strategy is to continue investing in expanding the capabilities of our chop saws to meet the technical challenges faced by clients, and we are in the process of developing a larger chop saw, capable of cutting piping infrastructure up to 46” in diameter.

Decom Engineering's Commercial Director Nick McNally (left) and Managing Director Sean Conway.

“We are also looking to add to our headcount with the recruitment of versatile high-level professionals who can support further expansion in the UKCS and major oil and gas hubs.”

Recently, Decom hosted a series of cutting demos at the National Decommissioning Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Decom Engineering's C1 Chop Saw during cutting demo at the National Decommissioning Centre, Aberdeenshire.