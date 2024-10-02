International hybrid working firm adds Coleraine location to its brand

Published 2nd Oct 2024
The world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Coleraine.

International Workplace Group has added the River House Business Centre in Coleraine to its portfolio of locations.

The company said the Coleraine location is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in Northern Ireland.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Causeway Coast and Glens with this latest opening.

River House, Coleraine. Credit Google MapsRiver House, Coleraine. Credit Google Maps
"As an important business hub, Coleraine is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work with partners to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our opening in Coleraine comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

Robert Wilson of River House commented: “We are delighted to welcome International Workplace Group under the Regus brand to River House, and have worked closely over the last few months to build on the unique relationship we have with our members and the wider Causeway Coast & Glens Community.

