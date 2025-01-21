IPC Mouldings continues to invest in its future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“To ensure that we continue providing the highest standards of service in a rapidly evolving manufacturing and aerospace landscape and prepare for future growth, it is crucial that we continue to invest in the continued professional development of our people.”

Those are the words of IPC Mouldings, Manager Director, Joanne Liddle, following the recent graduation of six employees from the Northern Regional College’s ILM Leadership and Management Programme.

Employees at the County Antrim-based injection moulding company undertook the ILM Leadership and Management Programme over a 13-week period, before graduating at an awards ceremony held in Ballymena last month. All six employees successfully completed the Level 5 Certificate, in addition to two of those employees completing the Level 3 Certificate.

The ILM Leadership and Management Programme aims to equip participants with the necessary leadership and management skills required for their role, preparing them for undertaking more responsibility and higher-level positions. Enhancing their strategic thinking, leadership skills and practical techniques drives innovation and motivates the team to meet the future growth plans of the business, including positioning IPC Mouldings as a long-term strategic growth partner to the global leader in aircraft interiors.

Six employees from County-Antrim based injection moulding company, IPC Mouldings, recently graduated from the ILM Leadership and Management Programme from Northern Regional College. Pictured at the graduation ceremony (L-R) are Graham Whitehurst MBE, Ken Nelson MBE, Mel Higgins, Simon Fuller, Rowan McFarland, Joanne Liddle, Warren Hanley, Graeme Bennett, Ben Middleton, Rajeev Mathew and John McPherson.

Speaking about the investment, Joanne said: “Our experienced and world-class team continually goes above and beyond for our customers providing outstanding and exceptional service, evidenced in our six consecutive SC21 Gold awards. In order for us to continue the provision of supply chain excellence and remain at the forefront of the sector however, it is crucial that we continue to invest in our people.

“The ILM Leadership and Management Programme has helped these key individuals develop their ability to lead, motivate and inspire, whilst offering valuable insight into the core management techniques that will help us drive better results and provide strategic leadership, in addition to the day-to-day management. Ultimately, this will ensure our status as the best supplier to our customers, which in turn, helps us futureproof our business.”

Ken Nelson MBE, Chair of the governing body of the Northern Regional College, said: “It is great to see the significant investment that IPC Mouldings is making in its people, whilst giving employees the opportunity to reach their full potential. Skills development is crucial in the region’s economic success, and the College supports many local businesses with their staff development programmes, offering various upskilling courses.

"By further developing the skills of its people, IPC is helping to drive Northern Ireland’s growth, helping it to become more globally competitive. Congratulations to all those who graduated from the programme!”

Simon Fuller, Quality Manager at IPC spoke about the ILM Programme saying: “The knowledge I gained throughout the programme has been highly beneficial to me in my current role, with the key takeaway being the profound enhancement of my leadership and management skills. The course has equipped me with strategic thinking abilities, helped improve my self-awareness and provided practical techniques for leading and motivating teams.”

IPC Mouldings is not only committed to the continued professional development of its employees, but also to retaining the knowledge and skills that exist within the province through the training and development of the next generation of engineers. The company is heavily involved in STEM activities including Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Science Summer School, and also offers visits to local schools, in addition to placement and intern opportunities and apprenticeship programmes.

For more information on IPC Mouldings, visit the website.