Ireland's highest pub - The Ponderosa continues to flourish as it marks milestone anniversary

The Ponderosa - Ireland’s highest bar and restaurant - is celebrating a milestone anniversary as it marks 10 years in business.

The modern food and drink establishment has been going from strength to strength under its current ownership after its extensive renovation and launch in 2014.

Despite the many challenges facing the hospitality sector, the business is thriving due to its varied clientele, attracting both tourists and locals, revellers and families with plenty of space to welcome them all. The traditional hearty Irish fare available seven days a week also sees many people making it their pitstop of choice between Donegal and Belfast.

The historic premises has also built up a great tourist trade, with coach loads of tourists visiting the Sperrins stopping off for a photo with the sign welcoming you to Ireland’s Highest Pub. While the original bar dates back to 1858, it was renamed the Ponderosa by its previous owners in the 1960s after the ranch in popular US Western show Bonanza.

The Ponderosa - Ireland’s highest Bar and Restaurant is going from strength to strength. Credit: Submitted

Paddy Joe’s pub was another attractive addition to the complex in 2020. The pub is named after owner Jill’s Grandfather, a well-known face at the Ponderosa from its early years. With a traditional cottage style interior, it is a cosy and welcoming place for visitors to get a pint or a warm bowl of stew. Visitors can also get an authentic, traditional Irish experience pulling their own pint, learning all about traditional turf cutting methods or enjoying the weekly entertainment for some music and plenty of craic.

The function space The Hayshed is the latest phase of development which opened last September, and hosts many special events, including and hosts many special events including birthday parties, wedding day and afterparties as well as anniversaries. You can often see videos on the Ponderosa’s social media of the great hospitality afforded to patrons, with smartly dressed members of the front of house making sure there is plenty of sparkle on the celebration cakes brought to the table to help create special memories for patrons.

Business owner Jill O’Donnell commented on the Ponderosa’s milestone anniversary: “It’s been an amazing ten years in business at the Ponderosa. The building has really flourished over the years and it has been a great joy seeing how much the local community and visitors from all over the world enjoy dining or stopping for a drink here.

The Ponderosa is a venue for people celebrating parties for birthday, weddings and anniversaries. Credit: Submitted

“The fact the business is bucking the trend and is experiencing such success is a credit to all of the team who work here. The fact that we have been able to expand our business over the years is an achievement I’m really proud of. I’d also like to thank all our loyal customers who choose to come back again and again to the Ponderosa. Here’s to the next decade!”