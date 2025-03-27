The funding has allowed the school to enhance its outdoor learning space with exciting new toys and equipment, arriving just in time for springtime fun.

Pupils are now zipping around the playground on go-karts, scooters, toy tractors, and wiggle cars – all fantastic for improving balance and coordination. Meanwhile, a new tuff tray and stand are inspiring creative play and helping develop fine motor skills. Football nets have also proven to be a huge hit at break times.

Dunseverick Primary School is located in a rural setting, and Principal Leanne Smyth emphasised the importance of giving children a safe and stimulating environment to learn and play, whatever the weather.

“We encourage outdoor learning as much as possible – wellies, waterproofs, and spare clothes are essential throughout the year,” Leanne explained. “Outdoor learning is fantastic for both physical and mental well-being.

"Many of our pupils come from farming or country backgrounds, so this space will help them build lifelong skills while improving their fine and gross motor skills. Not every child learns best in a traditional classroom, so we need to create opportunities that support different learning styles.”

Leanne added: “This wouldn’t have been possible without Tesco Stronger Starts. Our pupils are thriving outdoors and having so much fun! We’re now looking forward to hosting community events where everyone can enjoy the new equipment together.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like Dunseverick Primary School. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

1 . NEWS Children at Dunseverick Primary School are having a blast outdoors, thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco's Stronger Starts initiative. Photo: TESCO

2 . NEWS Children at Dunseverick Primary School are having a blast outdoors, thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco's Stronger Starts initiative. Photo: TESCO

3 . NEWS Children at Dunseverick Primary School are having a blast outdoors, thanks to a £1,500 grant from Tesco's Stronger Starts initiative. Photo: TESCO