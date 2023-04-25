A Coleraine coffee house has been announced as the latest artisan business to be included in the Économusée network in Northern Ireland.

The Économusée concept provides a network for artisans to develop and combine culture, craft and tourism, creating an economic interacting platform and now Fidela Coffee in Coleraine has become the 13th Économusée launched in Northern Ireland.

Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust launched the coffee roastery into this international network of elite artisans at an event with guests from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism NI and guest speaker Mitch McComb from NI Coffee Maps.

Fidela Coffee offers visitors a range of bookable coffee experiences for all abilities in their roastery and coffee shop along with the opportunity to hear their story, and to discover traditional production techniques and contemporary products, stamped with identity and originality.

Rachel Dillon and Frank Portilla, owners of Fidela Coffee Roasters cutting the cake to celebrate

Frank and Rachel, founders of Fidela, began their coffee journey in Columbia in 2016 following a visit to Frank’s family farms in the well-known coffee region Nariño. Realising the opportunities and exciting prospects of the coffee, Frank and Rachel returned to Coleraine and set up Fidela Coffee Roasters in 2019.

Named after Frank’s grandmother Fidela, a pioneer in coffee farming in her local area, the Coleraine enterprise maintains the strong Colombian family connection by sourcing their coffee beans from the Nariño farms of their relatives and friends.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Producers like Fidela Coffee Roaster have made an enormous contribution to the food sector here in the Borough and I am delighted that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council could support Rachel on her Economusée journey. I would like to congratulate Rachel, Frank and the Fidela team on this accolade and wish them every success in the future.”

Facilitating the launch was the Chief Executive Officer of Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, Graham Thompson, who said; “Économusée is a growing international network with over 110 artisans renowned for their excellence. Each of the Économusée artisans are passionate artisans who love to share their passion and stories with everyone who comes to their door.

Owners Frank Portilla and Rachel Dillon along with the team at Fidela Coffee Roasters.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to view their creative spaces and meet the individuals dedicated to the preservation of traditional skills that are steeped in history. Économusée is an experience that captures the hearts of locals and visitors.”

Économusée Artisans at Work is a concept that was developed in Québec and involves partners from Canada, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Haiti, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Within Northern Ireland the other Économusée workshops operating are Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady, Steenson’s Jewellers in Glenarm, Hot Milk Forge in Martinstown and Ursa Minor Bakehouse, Broughgammon Farm, North Coast Smokehouse in Ballycastle, Audrey Kyle Art and Gobbins Crafts in Islandmagee, the Creamery Can in Glarryford and The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock.

Each workshop is situated on or close by the famous Causeway Coastal Route making it an ideal craft trail for locals and visitors.