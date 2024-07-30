JMK Solicitors goes ‘above and beyond compliance’ in recent Lexcel Quality Mark review

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the seventh consecutive year, JMK Solicitors, NI’s number one personal injury practice, are celebrating being awarded the prestigious Lexcel Quality Mark for their ‘very high standard’ of overall compliance.

The Lexcel scheme, administered by the Law Society, recognises firms which achieve excellence in legal practice management and client care.

During the annual review, it was noted by the assessors that JMK Solicitors had nine areas where “the company had gone above and beyond compliance with the standard”.

Outstandingly, there were no suggestions for improvement and in the company’s seven-year certification history no non-compliances have ever been identified demonstrating “excellent performance and compliance”.

Maurece Hutchinson, Jonathan McKeown and Olivia Meehan.

Maurece Hutchinson, Managing Director at JMK Solicitors commented: “The entire team at JMK Solicitors are delighted to be recognised for going above and beyond compliance. Retaining a flawless assessment of our Lexcel Quality Mark once again is a proud moment for us all and represents our teams hard work and dedication to providing the best service to our clients.”

Feedback from the Lexcel assessor commended the JMK team on a “high level of service” receiving nearly 300 independent Google Reviews with an average rating of 4.9/5stars and the West Belfast and Derry-Londonderry offices achieving 5/5 Stars.

Olivia Meehan, Legal Services Director also added: “We continue to strive to provide the best possible service for our clients who are in the unfortunate situation of needing our help. Client satisfaction is of utmost importance to our team and 99% of our clients are happy to recommend us to others. At JMK Solicitors we also invest significantly in our technology to offer a secure and efficient service with a high number of clients using our bespoke Client App.”

