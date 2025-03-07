This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are a variety of easy side hustles that can be done right from your phone 📱

There are simple ways to earn extra income using only your smartphone and internet connection

A variety of side hustles, from passive income to active gigs, can suit any lifestyle

Small efforts can add up over time to create a steady stream of income

In today’s digital age, making extra money doesn’t require a computer or complicated setups.

With just a smartphone and an internet connection, you can tap into various income streams with little to no effort.

Whether you prefer passive income streams like cashback apps or more active gigs like freelancing and reselling, there’s a side hustle to suit your lifestyle.

Start small, experiment with different methods, and see which works best for you. Here are some of the best side hustles you can do straight from your phone.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Online surveys and market research

Many companies are willing to pay for consumer opinions. Apps like Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and Toluna allow users to earn cash or gift cards by answering simple surveys.

While the payouts aren’t huge, stacking multiple platforms can generate a steady trickle of extra income.

Earning potential: £5–£50 per month, depending on survey availability and effort.

Cashback and rewards apps

Cashback apps like TopCashback, Honey, and Quidco allow you to earn money simply by shopping as you normally would. Some even offer sign-up bonuses and extra incentives for referring friends.

Receipt-scanning apps like Shopmium and SnapMyEats also give you cash back for uploading shopping receipts.

Earning potential: £10–£100 per month, depending on spending habits.

Selling stock photos and videos

If you have a decent smartphone camera, you can sell your photos and short clips to stock photography sites like Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and Foap.

Even everyday pictures of food, pets, or cityscapes can generate passive income over time.

Earning potential: £5–£500 per month, depending on quality and demand.

Passive income through investing apps

Micro-investing apps like Moneybox, Plum, and Trading 212 allow you to invest spare change or small amounts in stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Many of these platforms require minimal effort beyond the initial setup, making them an easy way to grow your wealth over time.

Earning potential: £10–£1,000+ per month, depending on investment choices and market conditions.

Selling digital products

You don’t need a computer to sell digital products like e-books, printables, or stock music.

Apps like Gumroad, Etsy, and Redbubble allow users to upload and sell digital goods, with the platforms handling the transactions for you.

Earning potential: £50–£2,000 per month, depending on product popularity.

Social media management

If you enjoy spending time on social media, you can manage accounts for businesses and influencers.

Apps like Buffer, Canva, and Meta Business Suite make it easy to schedule posts, engage with audiences, and track performance—all from your phone.

Earning potential: £200–£2,000 per month, depending on clients and workload.

Reselling and dropshipping

Apps like Depop, eBay, and Vinted make it easy to flip second-hand clothing and accessories for a profit.

If you prefer a more hands-off approach, dropshipping through Shopify or AliExpress lets you sell products without handling inventory.

Earning potential: £100–£5,000+ per month, depending on effort and strategy.

Freelance gig apps

Platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, and TaskRabbit allow you to offer services like writing, voiceovers, or virtual assistance directly from your phone. Many clients are happy to work with freelancers who operate entirely via mobile.

Earning potential: £100–£3,000 per month, depending on skill level and demand.

Playing games for money

Believe it or not, some apps pay you to play games. Mistplay (Android only) rewards you with points for playing mobile games, which you can redeem for gift cards. While this isn’t a full-time income, it’s an effortless way to make a little extra money.

Earning potential: £10–£100 per month, depending on playtime.

