Jollyes drops prices for every pet parent

Following strong Christmas trading, Jollyes confirms plan to lower prices for everyone

Jollyes, the UK’s award-winning pet superstore, has announced plans to ensure all its customers benefit from its low prices.

The move, which reverses the trend of retailers restricting savings to their loyalty card members, will see over 3,000 prices reduced in its stores across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The decision is part of a multi-million-pound investment that underlines its commitment to be the best value pet destination in town.

Jollyes announced lower prices for all shoppers as it unveiled strong Christmas trading

From Wagg to Whiskas, Butchers to Bonios, Royal Canin to Harringtons, Jollyes customers can take advantage of its new simple approach to pricing.

For example, a 15kg Royal Canin Adult dog food bag moves from an on-shelf price of £64.19 to £50.00, 13 per cent lower than the £57.77 that a Pet Club member would have paid at the till.

Likewise for cat lovers, a 3kg bag of dry chicken Purina One will move from an on-shelf price of £15.00 to £13.00, almost 10 per cent lower than the £14.39 price that a Pet Club member would have paid with their till discount.

Jollyes Pet Club programme will continue to offer points on purchases and 1,000 points can be exchanged for a £2 voucher with additional benefits when relaunched later in the year alongside a new app.

Christmas Trading

Alongside the store opening programme, Jollyes today confirmed a strong performance in the run up to Christmas.

It had its biggest-ever trading day in its history on December 23, serving more than 42,000 pet parents, generating like-for-like sales growth of six per cent for the four weeks to Christmas Eve.

Total growth for the same four-week period was 13 per cent, reflecting Jollyes’ new store opening programme that saw it open its doors in 14 new locations, including Belfast’s Connswater Retail Park, during 2024.

Jollyes also continued to strengthen its Trustpilot scores over the Christmas period, it now has over 80,000 reviews posted online with over 87 per cent at a five-star level.

Value Investment & Community Pet Clinics

Jollyes move to lower over 3,000 prices is part of its long-term plan to underline its position as the price-leader in a specialist sector that’s traditionally been uncompetitive.

Its move into community pet clinics, which now feature in most of its locations, bring significant value in a sector that’s currently being investigated by the government to address any competition concerns that keep vet prices too high.

The move to simple low pricing also extends to its community pet clinics which will see vaccinations reduced from a Pet Club-only price of £44 to £39.

People Investment

The pet people have also launched new benefits for its 1,250 colleagues across the UK as it looks to attract the best talent to join its teams.

Jollyes’ colleagues will be entitled to enhanced paid maternity leave of six months, up from six weeks, while paid paternity leave will double to four weeks, up from two weeks.

And, as it knows that there are many roads to becoming a parent, from this month its team can take advantage of fertility leave for two days of each IVF cycle, alongside neonatal leave and baby loss leave.

In 2025 Jollyes is teaming up with a number of organisations to help broaden the range of people who have the chance to build a career at the retailer.

That includes over-50’s recruitment platform Rest Less, Fair Chance Business Alliance, which specialises in securing roles for people with criminal records and joining the Armed Forces Covenant that will guarantee any ex-servicemen and women an interview on applying for a role.

Jollyes NI regional manager, Laura Hadden said: “Over the years we have built a solid bond with pet parents across Northern Ireland and are eager to bring them even better value in the year ahead.

“Every one of our Jollyes colleagues loves to share their knowledge and pet expertise with customers and it is this passion that has helped make Northern Ireland Jollyes best performing region in the UK over the Christmas period.

“2024 was a big year for Jollyes in Northern Ireland with the opening of the 99th store in Connswater Retail Park and the refurbishment of our Bangor store in November.

“This year promises to be just as exciting and we are determined to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet destination in town.”

Chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We understand how much joy a pet brings to families, but we also know the cost of that commitment is high, especially at a time when household budgets are under pressure from energy bills and mortgage payments.

“That’s why we’re simplifying our prices so customers won’t need to be a member to get the value that pet parents demand.

“Being relentless in lowering prices to deliver on our promise to be the best value pet store in town is at the heart of our DNA and the promise we make to our customers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing that combination of low prices, service and expertise to even more communities during 2025.”

Jollyes had an exceptionally strong 2024, winning new investment to supercharge its growth, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.