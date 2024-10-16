Judges highlight £50k charity support as Larne store lifts national award in London

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 15:10 BST
A Larne store manager has dedicated a national award to colleagues and customers following the presentation ceremony in London.

Eurospar Linn Road won Best Community Engagement at The Forecourt Trader Awards. Judges commended the outlet’s community activity as “not just a tick box exercise”.

They also recognised the £52,000 raised for local charities in 12 months, while clocking up 106 hours of volunteering throughout the team.

Alexandra Evans, store manager, said: “It was an honour to be nominated as a finalist, and an even greater privilege to win among so many fantastic stores in the UK.

Anirudh Narula, from category sponsor ESSAR, presents Alexandra Evans, store manager from Eurospar Linn Road, with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard. Photo: submittedAnirudh Narula, from category sponsor ESSAR, presents Alexandra Evans, store manager from Eurospar Linn Road, with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard. Photo: submitted
Anirudh Narula, from category sponsor ESSAR, presents Alexandra Evans, store manager from Eurospar Linn Road, with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard. Photo: submitted

"This achievement was only possible due to the hard dedication of our staff and the support of our community and customers. This award is for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Spar Route Service Station in Ballymoney was successful in two categories, Best Food to Go Outlet and Best Site Manager for Daniel Duncan.

Judges commented that the store’s “food to go offer really stands out, even against its contemporaries. The offering includes no fewer than five food counters and superb customer service.”

Nic Mynott, from category sponsor Lumina, presents Daniel Duncan, store manager of Spar Route Service Station, with the award for Best Site Manager, alongside aswards host, Ben Shephard.Nic Mynott, from category sponsor Lumina, presents Daniel Duncan, store manager of Spar Route Service Station, with the award for Best Site Manager, alongside aswards host, Ben Shephard.
Nic Mynott, from category sponsor Lumina, presents Daniel Duncan, store manager of Spar Route Service Station, with the award for Best Site Manager, alongside aswards host, Ben Shephard.

Judge’s noted Daniel’s positive impact in team morale, sales and footfall for the Ballymoney store, adding “he has dramatically boosted sales and footfall, not to mention positive customer feedback. [Daniel] improved communication [throughout his team], encouraging employees to contribute their own ideas which has improved displays and boosted morale”.

Furthermore, Eurospar Hardford Link in Newtownards won the title of Best Forecourt Team.

Congratulating the award winners, Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “We have engaged, proactive and impactful teams who are making a difference in their communities, not only by ensuring shoppers have a great choice of value everyday essentials, but through their community engagement activities, which are a huge priority for the company.”

Supported by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor, the awards took place in front of 720 guests at London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.

