Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Larne store manager has dedicated a national award to colleagues and customers following the presentation ceremony in London.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurospar Linn Road won Best Community Engagement at The Forecourt Trader Awards. Judges commended the outlet’s community activity as “not just a tick box exercise”.

They also recognised the £52,000 raised for local charities in 12 months, while clocking up 106 hours of volunteering throughout the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandra Evans, store manager, said: “It was an honour to be nominated as a finalist, and an even greater privilege to win among so many fantastic stores in the UK.

Anirudh Narula, from category sponsor ESSAR, presents Alexandra Evans, store manager from Eurospar Linn Road, with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside awards host, Ben Shephard. Photo: submitted

"This achievement was only possible due to the hard dedication of our staff and the support of our community and customers. This award is for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Spar Route Service Station in Ballymoney was successful in two categories, Best Food to Go Outlet and Best Site Manager for Daniel Duncan.

Judges commented that the store’s “food to go offer really stands out, even against its contemporaries. The offering includes no fewer than five food counters and superb customer service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic Mynott, from category sponsor Lumina, presents Daniel Duncan, store manager of Spar Route Service Station, with the award for Best Site Manager, alongside aswards host, Ben Shephard.

Judge’s noted Daniel’s positive impact in team morale, sales and footfall for the Ballymoney store, adding “he has dramatically boosted sales and footfall, not to mention positive customer feedback. [Daniel] improved communication [throughout his team], encouraging employees to contribute their own ideas which has improved displays and boosted morale”.

Furthermore, Eurospar Hardford Link in Newtownards won the title of Best Forecourt Team.

Congratulating the award winners, Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “We have engaged, proactive and impactful teams who are making a difference in their communities, not only by ensuring shoppers have a great choice of value everyday essentials, but through their community engagement activities, which are a huge priority for the company.”

Supported by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor, the awards took place in front of 720 guests at London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.