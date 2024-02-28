Kerr's Tyres & Auto get on board with Briggs Equipment North West 200
and live on Freeview channel 276
“This is our company’s first venture into motorcycle racing,” said Norman Kerr, the proprietor of Kerr’s Tyres & Auto.
“We are delighted to be involved with such a prestigious event as the Briggs Equipment North West 200. The event has an established brand which is about much more than just
Advertisement
Advertisement
motorbikes and we feel this new three year partnership makes good commercial sense for our business.
"We want to expand our brand awareness of automotive repairs and the exposure the NW200 commands will allow us to highlight our presence in that sector on an all-Ireland operation.”
Mervyn Whyte of the North West 200 said: “Having the support of Kerr’s Tyres & Auto is a major boost for the event as the North West 200 breaks new ground with this associate partnership deal.
“Having this commitment from a major company like Kerr’s Tyres & Auto is a strong indication of the confidence market leading businesses have in the North West 200 brand to
Advertisement
Advertisement
provide the vital exposure they require. The support we receive in return will help us to secure the event’s financial future.”
Meanwhile, County Antrim-based Englishman, Christian Elkin, is gunning for glory at this year’s North West 200 on May 6-11. Originally from Macclesfield, Elkin will be mounted on a Dynocentre NI R6 Yamaha in the Supersport class and a RB Engineering 650cc Kawasaki in the Supertwin races.