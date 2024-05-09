Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cookstown-based Keystone Group has opened its new headquarters in the town ahead of welcoming 400 guests for a 35th anniversary gala event in Titanic Belfast hosted by broadcaster Patrick Kielty.

The Keystone Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading manufacturers of construction products, with an annual turnover of over £300m.

The company has evolved from a solo steel lintel manufacturing operation started by former building control officer Sean Coyle in 1989, into a leading and innovative manufacturer.

The Group’s newly expanded headquarters at Ballyreagh Industrial Estate has been designed with staff wellbeing as a key focus. It also offers purpose-built space designed to encourage greater collaboration and innovation. The opening also marks another significant milestone for the Keystone Group with the recent appointment of its 2,000th member of staff.

Pictured is Sean Coyle, Chair, Keystone Group at the official opening of the group's new headquarters in Cookstown. Credit: Submitted

Attendees at the official opening included many of the 400 leading figures from the UK and Ireland’s construction and manufacturing sectors who have been brought to Northern Ireland today by the Keystone Group. They were given a behind-the-scenes look at Keystone’s innovative factory premises in Cookstown, where cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices have propelled the company to the forefront of the construction manufacturing sector.

The Group now operates from 27 locations across the UK, Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands. We have chosen to make this investment in our Cookstown headquarters, however, as a signal of our continuing commitment to the people of Mid-Ulster and to ensuring economic growth and prosperity for the region and Northern Ireland as a whole.

“We are also delighted today to be bringing 400 of the UK and Ireland’s leading construction industry figures to Belfast and Cookstown to celebrate our 35th anniversary with us. As well as being an occasion to thank our customers and partners, it will be a tremendous opportunity to network, share insights, and foster further growth and collaborations.

Pictured at the official opening of the Keystone Group's new headquarters in Cookstown. Credit: Submitted

“From 1989 to today our focus has always been on providing customers with innovative products to meet their needs, along with unrivalled customer service, and we will continue to emphasise those aspects of our business in the decades ahead. We may be a bigger company now, but we are still a family business and we’d like to keep it like that.”

It also showcased its newest acquisition, Showersave Ltd as part of the official opening.

Part of the Group’s continued drive to deliver innovation and sustainability in the construction and manufacturing sectors, the innovative waste water heat recovery system was recently awarded ‘Best Services Product’ at The Housebuilder Products Awards.