Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacture of airport ground support equipment (GSE), is set to host an Open Night at its Dungannon headquarters on Tuesday, March 4 at 6.30pm as the company continues its expansion with the creation of 27 new roles.

This recruitment drive comes as Mallaghan invests in a brand-new factory facility at its Dungannon site, a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth strategy to provide innovative, sustainable GSE to the aviation industry.

The newly created roles include positions in Production (Welding, Cabin Operative, Mechanical and Electrical Fitters and Final Assembly), Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical and Software Design) in addition to Human Resources, Finance and HSE teams.

Mallaghan will also be offering apprenticeship opportunities, starting September 2025, as it looks to nurture the next generation of engineering talent.

Mallaghan Headquarters, Dungannon

Eddie Cuskeran, Head of Operations at Mallaghan, said: “The development of our new factory is testament to the incredible growth Mallaghan is experiencing.

“As demand for our ground support equipment continues to rise worldwide, we are creating high-quality, long-term jobs right here in Dungannon.

“This Open Night is a chance for people to meet our team, learn about the roles available, and see firsthand what a career at Mallaghan can offer, including competitive salaries, excellent holiday entitlement, and ongoing training and development.

“As a local employer operating on a global stage, we are proud to support our community by creating high-quality jobs and investing in future talent.”

Kickstart your career at Mallaghan Open Night

The evening, which is being supported by industry and education partners including MEGA and South West College, will showcase Mallaghan's innovative design, engineering, and manufacturing processes with live product demonstrations.

Maria Curran, Project Director at MEGA, said: “We are excited to be part of Mallaghan’s Open Night, which perfectly aligns with our mission to connect local skill with exciting career opportunities in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

“Collaborations such as this demonstrate the vibrant future ahead of those pursuing careers in these industries."

John Lyon, Curriculum Manager - Manufacturing Industrial Engagement Specialist at South West College, added: “Mallaghan’s Open Night is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the educational pathways available to support careers in engineering and manufacturing.

“Events such as this are crucial for connecting education with industry and inspiring the workforce of the future."

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG and dnata.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mallaghan-factory-open-night-event-tickets-1234842319619?aff=oddtdtcreator