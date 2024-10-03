Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that Kilrea-based company Hutchinson has invested in new equipment that will boost productivity and create 57 new jobs.

Hutchinson, which currently employs over 150 staff at its Kilrea site, designs and manufactures high integrity fabrications and sub-assemblies for clients across a range of sectors, including crushing and screening, recycling, agricultural machinery, coachbuilding, and electric and hydrogen vehicles.

During a visit to the factory, the Minister welcomed the investment and congratulated the management team on the company’s success. He said: “Creating a more regionally balanced economy with more quality jobs are key pillars of my economic plan. I’m therefore delighted to see these new jobs being delivered in County Derry, offering excellent employment opportunities to the local community.

“Hutchinson has invested heavily in recent years in technologies to boost its productivity and as a result has significantly increased capacity and turnover. Increasing productivity is essential for commercial success and, more widely, for driving up living standards. I’m also delighted to see that the company is balancing investment and growth with a commitment to be carbon neutral by the end of this year.”

Pictured (L-R) are Jeremy Fitch, Director of Business Growth Group, Invest NI; Mark Hutchinson, CEO, Hutchinson; Economy Minister Conor Murphy; and Richard Hutchinson, Innovation Director, Hutchinson. CREDIT DEPT FOR ECONOMY

Hutchinson is making a significant investment in a range of equipment including a large format laser cutter and new robotic welding systems, to increase its offering to current and potential clients. The investment is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland and will continue to strengthen its productivity.

The new jobs created by Hutchinson will pay well above the Northern Ireland private sector median and contribute over £2million in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

Mark Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson, commented: “We are committed to continuous improvement and with Invest NI support have undertaken a range of projects with clients, universities and colleges. This has underpinned our growth trajectory and positioned us to expand our client base and target new clients outside of Northern Ireland.

“With this latest investment, our aim is to increase revenue to £30million by 2026 and during that time to create 57 quality jobs. As well as investing in technology we also invest in our people, offering ongoing training, career development and apprenticeships in our Welding Academy.”

The multi-award-winning company has developed world class engineering and design capabilities and state-of-the-art technology that includes Europe’s most technologically advanced laser cutting and automated storage system.

Jeremy Fitch, Invest NI’s Executive Director of Business Growth Group, said: “Invest NI has worked with Hutchinson over the last 25 years and since 2022 the company has been part of our scaling portfolio. We have encouraged it to continue its focus on growth and to look beyond Northern Ireland for new clients and opportunities.

“It has established itself as a world class engineering company with ambitious growth targets and as such contributes to Northern Ireland’s reputation for manufacturing excellence.”

In recognition of Hutchinson’s commitment to innovation, Innovate NI has awarded the company a Platinum Innovation Award. Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in Northern Ireland and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses to innovate successfully.