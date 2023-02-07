A Kilrea company has challenged school leavers to apply to an ‘academy’ at their firm which uses some of the most technologically advanced equipment in Europe.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Hutchinson Engineering has issued an invitation for anyone aged 16 or over (preferably with GCSE Maths and English at Grace C or above) to apply to the company’s Welding Academy.

The business designs and manufactures machinery parts and components for companies in the agricultural, coaching building and screening and crushing industries. Planning is currently underway for the next round of applications for the Academy to open in June with the next intake planned for September.

Apprenticeship Week, which runs until February 12, reflects on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career and help businesses develop a talented workforce that is equipped with skills for the future.

Kilrea firm issues invitation to school leavers during National Apprenticeship Week

Hutchinson Engineering CEO, Mark Hutchinson said: “The theme of National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Skills for Life’ and that is certainly what we are offering at Hutchinson Engineering. There is currently a skills shortage in this sector but, as a leader in our industry, we are determined to play our part in training and equipping young people for a career in welding and fabrication.

“At the Welding Academy you will receive job-related training to help you understand the technical aspects of welding parameters and meet CE Marking requirements and

accreditation with coded welding.”

Participating in the Hutchinson Engineering Welding Academy provides competitive rates of pay, extensive on-the-job training with an experienced team member and the potential to be a full qualified welder within two years.

The company’s current Apprentice of the Year, David McCandless said about the academy: “I challenge myself and learn something new every day and my apprenticeship has opened so many doors for me, I certainly have no regrets and would recommend this career path to any other young person with a passion for engineering.

“There is a culture of continual learning at Hutchinson Engineering and as long as you have the right attitude and the right level of competence you will trusted to take the next step in your career.”

Hutchinson Engineering Director of Innovation, Richard Hutchinson said anyone joining the academy will be working in world class fabrication facilities with cutting-edge equipment.

He said: “We have made significant investment in building Europe’s most technologically advanced laser and storage system. With Investors in People Gold accreditation, we are also committed to investing in the best people and providing them with the best equipment to do their jobs.

“With continuous training opportunities, we focus on excellence at every level of our company. There are always opportunities for progress and promotion, so as the company

grows, so can your career.

“We will give you the tools to be the best you can be and provide an environment where you can build a rewarding career,” he concluded.