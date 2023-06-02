A Kilrea businessman has been announced as one of the latest inductees to the Northern Ireland Manufacturing Hall of Fame.

Mark Hutchinson, the chief executive of Kilrea-based, family firm Hutchinson Engineering, was inducted at the Manufacturing NI annual leadership summit, Anchor High, at the Guildhall in Derry.

Hutchinson Engineering is a high quality supplier of laser cutting, folding, fabrication, kitting and design services. Using state of the art 3D design software and the most modern laser technology available, the Hutchinson Group provides the complete metal manufacturing solution.

This is the second intake to the Hall of Fame which recognises stalwarts of the local manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland.

George Fleming, Fleming Agri Products; Walter Watson, Walter Watson Ltd; Wendy Austin, event MC; Mark Hutchinson, Hutchinson Engineering; and John Bosco O’Hagan, Specialist Group.

The other inductees are John Bosco O’Hagan, Founder and Group Chairman of Specialist Group; Walter Watson, Founder of Walter Watson Ltd and George Fleming, Chairman and Founder of Fleming Agri Products.

The Northern Ireland Manufacturing Hall of Fame welcomed its first inductees last year and aims to recognise leaders from across Northern Ireland who have made an exceptional contribution to manufacturing and engineering.

This year’s winners were announced at the Manufacturing NI annual leadership summit, Anchor High, at the Guildhall in Derry, and have dedicated their entire professional lives to their communities, staff, and companies as well as significantly boosting the Northern Irish economy.

As part of the selection criteria, inductees had to have started or grown a Northern Irish business significantly and sustainably over the last two decades at least; enhanced Northern Ireland’s manufacturing reputation through sectoral or product development; are highly respected by peers, employees and communities in which their businesses operate; or contributes to community initiatives or charitable or sporting causes.

Manufacturing NI Chief Executive Stephen Kelly said: “Mark, John Bosco, Walter, and George are talented and compassionate leaders from across Northern Ireland. They have worked tirelessly to create and sustain jobs, ensure that their products and services remain innovative and at the cutting edge, and have helped put Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector on the global map.

“The hard work of these four leaders and their peers over decades, through good times and bad for Northern Ireland, means that this small part of the world has a thriving international reputation for manufacturing and engineering excellence.”

SJC Hutchinson Engineering was founded in 1971 by his father, Creighton Hutchinson. Mark joined the firm in 1996 and was appointed Managing Director in 2006, a position he remained in until 2021. He then was appointed CEO of the business in January 2021.

Under Mark’s leadership, Hutchinson Engineering has developed into one of Northern Ireland’s leading sub-contract laser cutting manufacturing companies. Mark has grown the company from four employees to over 100.

A results driven, self-motivated and resourceful Managing Director, Mark likes to develop and strengthen his management team to maximise profitability and efficiency. Mark is responsible for the day-to-day running of the business with a particular emphasis on sales and business development, making sure that the business continues to grow by way of developing new clients whilst maintaining its existing customer base.