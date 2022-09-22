The money will fund a range of projects with a focus on improving capacity and efficiency, reducing the Larne-headquartered company’s carbon footprint and enhancing its “market-leading” position in the construction and agriculture sectors.

The initiative includes the construction of additional warehousing, updated plant and machinery and a new blending plant that was completed earlier this year.

The minerals processor also plans to further improve offices at Kilwaughter and its distribution and office facility in Cork to serve the growing customer base in the Republic of Ireland. These investments are in addition to recently completed enhancements at the firm’s St Helens site and new business centre at HQ in 2021.

Gary Wilmot, CEO Kilwaughter.

Kilwaughter services a growing customer base with products such as through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions to control bacteria.

Gary Wilmot, CEO, Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “As we seek to remain at the forefront of our industries and the markets that we serve, investing in our capital infrastructure remains an ongoing commitment for Kilwaughter.

“These investments, cover projects taking place across 2022 and 2023, many of them designed to ultimately enhance the experience of our customers and also the environment and opportunity for our team.