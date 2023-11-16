Kilwaughter Minerals brand K Systems has received two accolades at the Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards.

Recognised as the most sought-after awards in the UK External Wall Insulation (EWI) industry, the INCA Awards celebrate rapid innovation, technical excellence, and best practice within the construction sector.

The EWI systems installer triumphed in the Refurbishment High-Rise Render Finish and Refurbishment Mid-Rise Render Finish categories at the national INCA awards ceremony held in Nottingham, attended by over 300 industry representatives.

Commenting on K Systems’ impressive success at the awards, Chief Executive Officer of Kilwaughter Minerals, Gary Wilmot, said: “We are delighted to have once again been recognised at the prestigious INCA Awards, this time in the highly competitive Refurbishment EWI High-Rise Render and Refurbishment EWI Mid-Rise Render Finish categories.

Tarvinder Katavada, EWI Sales Specification Manager and Scott Bradshaw, National EWI Specification Manager at K Systems accept the award for High Rise Refurbishment Render Finish at the prestigious INCA Awards in Nottingham. Photo: Chris Towlson

“As a leading installer of EWI systems across the UK and Ireland, delivering quality, excellence, and providing the highest levels of service to our customers is something we pride ourselves on and contributes to our long-standing success in the construction sector.

“This recognition is further testament to the incredibly skilled K Systems team we have, and the first-class partners we work with to deliver these award-winning projects.”

Nominations at the 42nd INCA Awards were spread over 12 project categories and three non-project categories, with each submission being rigorously scored by a panel of industry expert judges looking for shining examples of outstanding project delivery.

“These awards continue to showcase the exceptional standards we have in the industry, and we are thrilled that our calibre has been highlighted and recognised as part of that,” Gary added. “Many congratulations to those who were named finalists and indeed victorious in the other categories.”

Tarvinder Katavada, EWI Sales Specification Manager and Scott Bradshaw, National EWI Specification Manager at K Systems accept the award for Mid-Rise Refurbishment Render Finish at the prestigious INCA Awards in Nottingham. Photo: Chris Towlson

K Systems took home the top prize in the High-Rise Refurbishment with Render Finish category for its impressive transformation of the eight-storey Devonshire Mansions in Eastbourne.

Expert judges stated the complex refurbishment project, required to both strengthen the building’s core and modernise the aesthetic, outshone other entries in the category due to exceptional detailing, superb ashlar work, and a highly impressive classic finish.

In the Mid-Rise Refurbishment with Render Finish category, K Systems secured the win for its work on the beautiful three-storey Marineside development in Bracklesham Bay, with its use of clean lines, colour, sharp corners, crisp elevations, and excellent chamfer and angle detailing earning high praise and a ‘stunning’ seal of approval from the judges.

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals Limited is a quarry and mineral processor headquartered on a 75-acre site in Larne.

It produces calcium carbonate-based products including, limestone sands, aggregates, derivative products for construction and broader industry and a range of products for the agriculture and landscaping sectors.

Kilwaughter’s brands include Kilwaughter Lime, K Systems and K Rend, with K Rend being the UK and Ireland’s largest independent silicone render manufacturer.

Kilwaughter Minerals has previously been recognised as a Best Managed Company by Deloitte Ireland as part of the international Best Managed Company Programme for the second year running.

