Kilwaughter Minerals is on course for another high-performing year having made the shortlist for no less than four prestigious awards.

The Larne-based company has been recognised by Business in the Community (BITCNI) as a finalist in the Impact in your Community and Collaborative Action award categories.

The firm has made the shortlist due to its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and innovative partnership with Queen’s University’s Pathway Opportunity Programme.

Separately, the company has also been shortlisted for Team of the Year and Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the year.

Quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals is on course for another high-performing year. Pictured are David Smith (Finance Director), Caroline Rowley (Business Development Director), Gary Wilmot (Chief Executive Officer), David Grace (Sales Director), Fiona Byrne (Organisational Development Director), and Adrian Alexander (Head of Operations).

Speaking following the shortlist announcements, Caroline Rowley, Business Development Director at Kilwaughter Minerals commented: “We are really thrilled to be shortlisted for four awards.

“At Kilwaughter Minerals we value teamwork and champion cohesion, ensuring that there is always a collaborative, cross-company approach that improves the overall operations across all departments.

“We also understand the importance of making a positive impact to the communities and the environment around us, continuously implementing initiatives that benefit local communities, promote sustainability, and enhance the well-being of our employees.

“A commitment to people and place is embedded in Kilwaughter’s DNA and this latest recognition by these two prestigious bodies is testament to that ethos. It is an honour to share the shortlists with so many other organisations working tirelessly to better communities across Northern Ireland, and we look forward to celebrating our successes together at the award ceremonies later this summer.”

Kilwaughter Minerals’ shortlisting follows the company’s previous recognition for its management and leadership.

The firm has also been a finalist in awards for Best Large Company and Corporate Community Champion.

In 2022, Kilwaughter Minerals was named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies.

The Business in the Community Responsible Business Awards will take place on September 7 in Belfast’s iconic ICC.

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals Limited is a quarry and mineral processor headquartered on a 75-acre site in Larne.

It produces high quality products for the construction and agriculture sectors.